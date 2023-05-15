Pat Whitman hit for the cycle and a big 11-run first inning helped lead the Weedsport baseball team to a 20-9 victory over Cato-Meridian on Monday.

Whitman finished with six RBIs and five runs.

Antontio Tortorello (two RBI, four runs), James Renner (triple, three RBI, three runs), Nico Giacolone (RBI, run) and Tony LoMascolo (two RBI, run) each had two hits. Andrew Seward drove in three on one hit.

Mike LoMascolo was the winning pitcher, going four innings, allowing an earned run with two strikeouts.

Camren Hoag had a double and three RBIs to lead the Blue Devils and Preston Daggett had two hits and a pair of RBI.

SOFTBALL

APW 7, Port Byron 6: Nikki Namsniak had three RBI and a hit with two runs for the Panthers.

Catrina DeAngelis added a hit and two RBI, Jordan Cook had a hit, a RBI and a run, Colleen Jump and Sadie White (two runs) each had a pair of hits.

Cato-Meridian 5, Weedsport 4: Deanna Jackson, Zoyee Newton and Anna Kershner each had a hit and a RBI for the Warriors.

No information was provided for Cato-Meridian.

BOYS LACROSSE

Skaneateles 6, Cazenovia/Chittenango/Morrisville-Eaton 4: Sean Kerwick paced the Lakers with two goals and three assists.

Devon Gryzlo contributed a pair of goals and Charlie Carbonaro and Ethan Hunt each added a goal and an assist.

Lakers goalie Luke Logan made nine saves.

GOLF

Fabius-Pompey 232, Weedsport 233: Braden Wood paced the Warriors with a 41. Anthony Tortorici and Jay Lowery each shot a 46, Logan Jedra carded a 49 and Alex Sorci shot a 51.

Weedsport is 5-3 and next golfs at Bishop Grimes on Tuesday.

FROM THE WEEKEND

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Cayuga Community College's season ended Saturday in a pair of postseason road losses to Erie Community College.

Playing in the Region III Subregional, the Spartans lost an early lead in the opener to the Kats, falling 8-5. Cayuga rallied from an early deficit before losing late in the nightcap 10-5.

“I’m proud of our guys, especially our sophomores, and what they gave to the program,” Cayuga Coach John Rizzo said in a press release. “It’s time for us to get back to work to take the next step.”

In the opener Cayuga built a three-run lead in the top of the second, with Juan Perez scoring on an Erie error, Brandon Hoftijzer driving in Perry Chetney on a force-out and Caleb Delly scoring on a passed ball. The lead didn’t last, though, as the Kats rallied for six runs in the bottom half of the inning. Cayuga cut the lead to two in the sixth when Alex Gaudet drove-in Chetney on a force-out, but the Spartans couldn’t pull closer.

In the second game, Cayuga trailed 3-1 in the sixth when they scored three to take a one-run lead. A single by Tyler Korsky and double by Mike Norton put two runners in scoring position before Korsky scored on a wild pitch. Norton scored on a force-out by Chetney and Gaudet singled home Juan Perez later in the inning to make it 4-3 Cayuga. The Kats again responded quickly, though, scoring five in the sixth to reclaim the lead for good.

Cayuga ends the season with a record of 31-13, finishing third in Region III’s East Division and setting a program record for wins.