Andy Seward drove in three runs on a pair of hits as the Weedsport baseball team beat Mater Dei Academy 15-1 on Thursday afternoon.

James Renner added three hits and a pair of RBIs, Nico Giacolone had two RBIs and a hit and Pat Whitman contributed a pair of hits, including a double, an RBI and scored three runs. Mike LoMascolo had two hits, scored three runs with a RBI and Antonio Tortorello had a hit, two runs and added a RBI.

LoMascolo, the winning pitcher, allowed three hits and an unearned run with six strikeouts.

Auburn 11, Cortland 4: A four-run fourth and a five-run sixth led the Maroons to the victory.

Lucas West and Cooper Polcovich each had three hits for Auburn as West tripled with an RBI and Polcovich added two RBIs.

Steven Ambroggio had two hits, including a triple and three RBIs and Mac Mahar had a pair of hits, including a double and three RBIs. Jason Irwin tripled with a RBI, Caden Becker doubled with a RBI and Noah Morrison had a hit and scored two runs.

West was the winning pitcher, allowing four hits, three runs with five strikeouts.

Auburn is 11-3 overall and its next game is at home against Cortland on Friday at 6:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Pulaski 9, Weedsport 6: Mallory Brown's three hits paced the Warriors.

Morgan Flask contributed a pair of hits and a RBI and Anna Kershner also had two hits. Arieanna Giacolone added a double and a RBI.

GIRLS GOLF

Skaneateles 251, Chittenango 262: Ella Arroyo shot a 59 to lead the Lakers.

Skaneateles (4-3) next plays away at CBA next Tuesday.