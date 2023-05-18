PORT BYRON — Weedsport baseball played like it had something to prove.

The Warriors, with one eye toward sectionals, wanted a good showing against a difficult pitcher. And the team also hoped to make amends for an earlier loss against its top rival.

Consider both boxes checked.

Weedsport took down Port Byron 9-2 on Thursday at Dana West High School, for the Warriors sixth win in their last seven games.

The Warriors expected, and received, a big test against the Panthers' tough left-hander, sophomore Connor Usowski. The hulking hurler racked up 11 strikeouts when the teams met in April.

In the second meeting, the Warriors totaled 11 hits.

"We needed a bounce back from that game in the beginning of the year," Weedsport coach CJ Chase said. "Facing Connor Usowski is tough, because he's a good pitcher and we needed to prove we can hit good lefties. I think we proved it, and we played very, very well."

It helped that Weedsport's own pitcher, righty Nico Giacolone, was on his A-game. Despite allowing the game's first run in the bottom of the second — Port Byron's Drew Nolan scored on an error — Giacolone settled in and held the Panthers' bats at bay.

He earned the win with 6 1/3 strong innings, fooling opposing batters with a nice mix of off-speed pitches. Giacolone struck out 12 batters, walked only three, and was charged with two runs on seven hits.

"He's been phenomenal all year," Chase said. "That's a guy that I can really trust on the mound at any point. He keeps his composure and is a competitor, and he's only a 10th grader. The future is bright for him and I'm glad to have him."

Unfazed by Port Byron's early run, Weedsport answered with three of its own in the top of the third. Antonio Tortorello doubled up the middle to score Patrick Whitman, and James Renner followed with an RBI single to score Tortorello.

Renner later scored on a wild pitch.

The pair struck again in the fifth inning, when another RBI from Renner brought Tortorello home. Weedsport tacked on another run on Giacolone's RBI single, and cruised the rest of the way.

Renner finished 3-for-4 with three runs and two RBIs. Tortorello (two runs, RBI, walk) and Giacolone (run, , triple, two RBIs) also had multi-hit games.

Trevor Applebee (double, RBI) and Matt Laird (double, run) each had two-hit games for the Panthers.

Usowski, in a losing effort, still provided an impressive stat line. He struck out 14 batters in 6-plus innings.

While Thursday wasn't Weedsport's highest scoring game of the season — the Warriors have scored 10-plus in each of their last three games, including a 20-9 victory over Cato-Meridian earlier this week — the win was another example of a group finding its groove.

With a first-year head coach, such a development is never a guarantee. But Chase credited his players for buying in as the season has gone on.

"We've tried to instill tough practices and we expect a lot out of them. In recent weeks, they've really responded to that," Chase said. "That's been proved through our play. They're really coming along."

Weedsport (13-4) wraps up the regular season on Friday, against Jordan-Elbridge. The team then finds out its sectional standing this Sunday, and Chase expects the Warriors will receive a top four seed in Section III's deep Class C division.

"I think we're in a good spot," Chase said. "I think we can really make some noise. I'm truly excited for what's ahead and I think the guys are too."

Port Byron has a chance to rebound on Friday. The Panthers finish up with Cato-Meridian, back at home, at 4 p.m.