Weedsport baseball builds big cushion, holds off rival Cato-Meridian

WEEDSPORT — Weedsport baseball is coming off an exhilarating weekend win against one Cayuga County rival.

A new week offers new challenges though, and the onus for the Warriors was to turn the page.

They did so successfully, defeating Cato-Meridian 17-8 on Tuesday in Weedsport. It was the Warriors' first game since beating Port Byron in a 1-0 extra-inning thrilling on Saturday to capture the county tournament title.

Entering action on Tuesday, it was imperative for the Warriors to put their recent accomplishment in the past.

"Saturday was a very emotional game. We got a day of rest but now it's another busy week," Weedsport coach Rob Matson said. "The team we play on a given day is the most important game of the week. That's what we've been saying and it seems to be working so far. We're motivated to win the day."

Only two innings were needed to separate Weedsport and Cato-Meridian. The Warriors plated five runs in the first and four more in the second.

The major advantage prompted Matson to replace many of his starters with reserves after the third inning.

Cato-Meridian then promptly scored three runs in the top of the fourth, inviting the question of whether the Warriors pulled their starters too soon.

Potential drama was quickly flushed away when Weedsport scored four additional runs in the bottom half of that inning. After four frames the Warriors were ahead 13-3 and able to coast through the final three innings.

"When your number is called, you've gotta be ready," Matson said. "With no (mercy) rule, it's hard to gauge when the time is right to pull starters. You live and you learn, and it's a teachable moment for these guys. Everyone played and that's great to see, but it got a little nerve-wracking there for a moment."

Patrick Whitman led Weedsport's offense with a 4-for-4 game that included a double, two runs and three RBIs.

Andrew Seward (double, two runs, RBI) and Peyton Newton (two runs, two RBIs) also had multi-hit games.

Tony LoMascolo earned the win with four solid innings. Of the three runs with him on the mound, only one was earned. He also struck out five and held Cato-Meridian to a pair of hits.

Cody Loveless submitted two runs, two hits and an RBI for the Blue Devils. Eli Welsh also had two hits to go with a run scored.

Weedsport is posting an impressive season through the first week of May. The Warriors started their season with five straight wins. Then, after a setback against LaFayette on April 29, Weedsport has won two straight including the eight-inning shutout over the weekend against Port Byron.

So far Matson appreciated the blend of veterans like Seward, Newton, Antonio Tortorello and Parker McBride that pair with some freshman and sophomores that have already surpassed early expectations.

The road through the second half of the season won't be an easy one, as Weedsport has games each of the next three days. Next week could mark the stiffest challenge yet. The Warriors will take on Class B power Skaneateles, Class C contender Pulaski and wrap up the week against Beaver River.

The latter game could provide the biggest boost, but might also be the biggest obstacle. Beaver River knocked Weedsport out of sectionals last spring and has reeled off 11 straight wins to start this season.

"Next week is a big week for us," Matson said. "We invited Beaver River to play us this year just in case we see them again, and Pulaski is off to a really good start. The day ahead is the most important, but it's a little on my mind. Pitch counts are important and having guys ready to go, trying to find the right matchup."

Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.