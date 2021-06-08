Weedsport baseball jumps on Sauquoit Valley, escapes jams to advance in sectionals

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"We came out great, got five quick runs," Weedsport coach Rob Matson said. "(Sauquoit Valley) made some great plays defensively when we were on the bases. Some heads-up plays by them cost us a couple along the way. But to be able to get some in the first and last, hold the lead down, you can't ask for anything more."

The Warriors' defense came through in the clutch. A key moment in the game occurred in the fourth inning. Sauquoit Valley, which scored two runs in the third, loaded the bases with one out and had the go-ahead run at the plate. But Seward had a strikeout and Tortorello made a running catch to get out of the inning.

Matson said it was "gigantic" to prevent Sauquoit Valley from erasing the deficit. He also praised the battery of LoMascolo and Seward for their effort. Seward went six innings on the mound and had eight strikeouts. McBride closed it out in the seventh.

"(Seward) wanted to stay out there as long as he could," Matson said. "We're hoping to play a couple of games this week, so we wanted to keep him at a reasonable number. We saved him a lot this year for a situation like this. Defensively, as a team, I think our catcher (LoMascolo) played the best game he's played all year. It was just a great formula tonight and it actually worked for us, so I'm pretty happy."