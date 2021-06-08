Weedsport baseball jumps on Sauquoit Valley, escapes jams to advance in sectionals

WEEDSPORT — A quick start and timely defense propelled the Warriors to a sectional win on Tuesday.
Third-seeded Weedsport defeated No. 6 Sauquoit Valley 6-2 to advance to the Section III, Class C-2 semifinals. The Warriors will play either No. 2 Beaver River or No. 7 Fabius Pompey on Thursday.
The Warriors escaped a jam in the first when Sauquoit Valley led off the game with a walk and a single. With runners at the corners and no outs, Weedsport pitcher Andrew Seward got the next batter to fly out and struck out two hitters to end the frame.
In the bottom half of the opening stanza, Weedsport got on the scoreboard. Antonio Tortorello led off with a single and scored on Peyton Newton's fielder's choice. Joe Guy scored on a wild pitch and Sal LoMascolo had a bases-loaded walk, then Buck Hickey capped off the inning with a two-run single.
Sauquoit Valley prevented Weedsport from scoring again until the sixth inning. With runners at first and third, the Warriors attempted a hit-and-run in the second. But Newton lined out to the pitcher and Sauquoit Valley doubled off the runner at first. A flyout ended the threat. In the fourth, Tortorello walked and stole second. However, he was caught attempting to advance to third on Seward's groundout to short.
Tortorello helped the Warriors add an insurance run in the sixth. He walked in the sixth, then Seward reached on an error after Sauquoit Valley's right-fielder misplayed a fly ball. After Newton's single loaded the bases, Guy walked to bring Tortorello home.
"We came out great, got five quick runs," Weedsport coach Rob Matson said. "(Sauquoit Valley) made some great plays defensively when we were on the bases. Some heads-up plays by them cost us a couple along the way. But to be able to get some in the first and last, hold the lead down, you can't ask for anything more."
The Warriors' defense came through in the clutch. A key moment in the game occurred in the fourth inning. Sauquoit Valley, which scored two runs in the third, loaded the bases with one out and had the go-ahead run at the plate. But Seward had a strikeout and Tortorello made a running catch to get out of the inning.
Matson said it was "gigantic" to prevent Sauquoit Valley from erasing the deficit. He also praised the battery of LoMascolo and Seward for their effort. Seward went six innings on the mound and had eight strikeouts. McBride closed it out in the seventh.
"(Seward) wanted to stay out there as long as he could," Matson said. "We're hoping to play a couple of games this week, so we wanted to keep him at a reasonable number. We saved him a lot this year for a situation like this. Defensively, as a team, I think our catcher (LoMascolo) played the best game he's played all year. It was just a great formula tonight and it actually worked for us, so I'm pretty happy."
Weedsport will now play for a spot in the Class C-2 championship game. Matson said he doesn't care whether they play Beaver River or Fabius-Pompey in the next round, but there would be an added perk if the Warriors play Fabius-Pompey: It would be a home game in Weedsport. If Beaver River advances, the Warriors would need to take the nearly 2-hour bus ride to play in the semifinals.
Either way, Matson says his team is excited.
"Playoffs are playoffs," he added. "Throw the records away and control what you can control and hope you come out on top."
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.