UTICA — Weedsport baseball's season included far more ups than downs.

The Warriors entered sectional play winners of their final five regular season games, then won a pair of postseason games to reach the Section III semifinals. Along the way, the team collected its second straight county title.

Weedsport's pursuit of the a section final appearance, however, is over. The Warriors were beaten by top seed Bishop Ludden, 7-2, in the Section III, Class C semis Saturday at Donovan Stadium in Utica.

The Gaelic Knights limited the Warriors to four hits. Six of Bishop Ludden's seven runs were unearned.

While not Weedsport's best day, the final result doesn't define the season according to first-year coach CJ Chase.

"We made strides toward our overall goal," Chase said. "This was the result of buying in and the grind they do every day. They played phenomenal ball all year. Today was an unfortunate ending to a great year, but I'm proud of all the guys."

The game was essentially determined by performance with runners in scoring position. Weedsport opened the game with three walks against Ludden starter Joe Dunham, but left the bases full to end the inning.

In contrast, when Bishop Ludden loaded the bases against Weedsport starter Nico Giacolone in its first at-bats of the game, the Gaelic Knights were able to push two runs across.

Trailing 5-1 in the sixth, Weedsport again loaded the bases against Dunham following singles from Antonio Tortorello and Giacolone. Again, though, the Gaelic Knights were able to escape trouble.

Ludden scored twice in the next half-inning to put the game out of reach.

Giacolone, a sophomore right-hander, pitched 5 2/3 innings, allowed eight hits and struck out three. He bounced back after a tough first inning, that included three free passes and a hit against, to allow only one earned run. He was victimized by seven errors against his defense.

"He settled down, got his command back. A couple errors in the field didn't help, but other than that he pitched a hell of a ballgame," Chase said. "Nico was composed and didn't let (errors) get to him too much."

Tortorello finished 2-for-3 with an RBI at the plate. He was also on the receiving end of Weedsport's best defensive play when, in the fifth inning, he tagged out Ludden's Michael Masterpole at the plate after an on-the-money throw from left field by Tony LoMascolo.

Andrew Seward scored one of Weedsport's two runs. With two outs in the fourth inning, Seward was hit by a pitch. He then stole second, advanced to third on a wild pitch, and came home on an error when Ludden couldn't field a ground ball from LoMascolo.

Tortorello and Seward, who are two of Weedsport's five seniors, will be major voids to fill next season. Chase referred to both as "guys who do it all for us ... great clubhouse kids."

Despite those losses, Chase believes the program's future remains bright.

"We're bringing back a lot. We've got a holes to fill, but we've got a ninth grade class coming up and some eight-graders that can make a jump," Chase said. "We can make it back here. It's a sting right now, but looking forward that's a good feeling."

