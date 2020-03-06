Weedsport basketball coaches share bond despite no longer sharing sideline

"He said, 'You're ready for this,'" Sgarlata recalled. "Once I got his blessing, I felt confident."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Some varsity coaches consider it a responsibility to groom their assistants into potential head coaches. That's the case with Vargason, whether it be during the six years with Sgarlata by his side, or now with current assistant Patrick Piascik. He welcomes his assistants to take ownership, during games or during practices, to have a voice and correct something if need be.

It's all part of the learning process.

"I think any JV coach, at some point in time you want to be a varsity coach," Vargason said. "I remember Jon, I think his first year at the JV level, I'm not sure he said anything at practice at all. He just watched and learned, and then started doing more and more as the years went on. Now he's a varsity coach."

Few are better to learn from than Vargason, a longtime high school basketball coach. The style the boys team often plays — fast-paced, up tempo — Sgarlata emulated from his years studying Vargason's teams.

To observers during a game, Vargason may appear hard-nosed and intense, but Sgarlata says his former coaching mate is one of the most patient coaches around, an innovator, and someone that has a deep passion for high school basketball.