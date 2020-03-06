Weedsport basketball coaches share bond despite no longer sharing sideline

Sometimes all it takes is a vote of confidence.
Jon Sgarlata had declined to take over as Weedsport varsity boys basketball coach several times when the program had an opening five years ago. He was content as Weedsport's girls JV coach, and as assistant to varsity girls coach Chris Vargason. Under Vargason, he could hone his coaching abilities and watch the girls he groomed at JV turn into valuable members of the varsity team.
But the boys needed a varsity coach. At the time, in 2015, the girls were coming off an appearance in the section final, and were only two years removed from their last section title. And a promising group of JV players were about to make the jump to varsity.
The boys, meanwhile, were a team in transition. In 2014-15, the Warriors suffered through a handful of injuries and, despite making sectionals, were not close to contending.
"The first 10 times I was asked (to coach the boys), I said no," Sgarlata said in an interview with The Citizen this week. "At the time our girls program was really emerging. We felt like we had a really good group and we were on the cusp."
Sgarlata had other concerns about taking the boys job, like how he would handle running a program.
Then, during an open gym that summer of 2015, Vargason approached Sgarlata and essentially told him he needed to take the boys varsity position.
"He said, 'You're ready for this,'" Sgarlata recalled. "Once I got his blessing, I felt confident."
Some varsity coaches consider it a responsibility to groom their assistants into potential head coaches. That's the case with Vargason, whether it be during the six years with Sgarlata by his side, or now with current assistant Patrick Piascik. He welcomes his assistants to take ownership, during games or during practices, to have a voice and correct something if need be.
It's all part of the learning process.
"I think any JV coach, at some point in time you want to be a varsity coach," Vargason said. "I remember Jon, I think his first year at the JV level, I'm not sure he said anything at practice at all. He just watched and learned, and then started doing more and more as the years went on. Now he's a varsity coach."
Few are better to learn from than Vargason, a longtime high school basketball coach. The style the boys team often plays — fast-paced, up tempo — Sgarlata emulated from his years studying Vargason's teams.
To observers during a game, Vargason may appear hard-nosed and intense, but Sgarlata says his former coaching mate is one of the most patient coaches around, an innovator, and someone that has a deep passion for high school basketball.
The biggest thing he learned from his mentor is that basketball is about more than Xs and Os.
"Probably the biggest lesson I learned from him is that he puts the kids first," Sgarlata said. "In terms of really running a program, it's about connecting with kids and understanding basketball might not always be their top priority, even if it might be ours."
This Saturday, both Vargason and Sgarlata's teams will compete for section titles. Since Sgarlata departed the girls program to take over the boys in 2015, both programs have been in the mix to win sectional titles, but couldn't get over the hump.
Win or lose, expect a congratulatory moment between the coach that grew his tree, and the coach that serves as one of the branches.
"If we're able to meet and both win, it'd certainly be special," Sgarlata said. "That'd be the ideal situation. We get to have a quick hug and laugh about it, and then we get to do more hoops."
