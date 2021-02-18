 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Weedsport boys basketball loses by one to Syracuse Institute of Technology
top story
HIGH SCHOOL BASETBALL

Weedsport boys basketball loses by one to Syracuse Institute of Technology

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Weedsport Basketball 1.JPG

Weedsport's Justin Miles, left, is fouled by Syracuse Institute of Technology's Edwige Monsanto Thursday at Weedsport High School.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

Josh O'Connor led the Weedsport boys basketball team with 19 points in a narrow 58-57 loss to the Institute of Technology at Syracuse Central on Thursday night.

Playing on their home court, the Warriors jumped out to a 14-8 lead after the first quarter, but ITC came back to tie it up at half time. Weedsport had a one-point edge heading into the fourth quarter, but fell just short of the victory.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Mitch Feocco added nine points, Justin Miles contributed eight points and Tommy Sickler chipped in with seven points.

Weedsport Basketball 2.JPG

Weedsport's Josh O'Connor brings the ball upcourt in transition.
Weedsport Basketball 3.JPG

Weedsport's Josh O'Connor, right, and Mitch Feocco defend against Syracuse Institute of Technology's Kytrell Whitley.
Weedsport Basketball 4.JPG

Weedsport head coach Jon Sgarlata reacts during the game against Syracuse Institute of Technology.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NHL Introduce New COVID-19 Protocols Following Outbreaks

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News