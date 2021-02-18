Weedsport boys basketball loses by one to Syracuse Institute of Technology

The Citizen staff
Josh O'Connor led the Weedsport boys basketball team with 19 points in a narrow 58-57 loss to the Institute of Technology at Syracuse Central on Thursday night.
Playing on their home court, the Warriors jumped out to a 14-8 lead after the first quarter, but ITC came back to tie it up at half time. Weedsport had a one-point edge heading into the fourth quarter, but fell just short of the victory.
Mitch Feocco added nine points, Justin Miles contributed eight points and Tommy Sickler chipped in with seven points.
