Weedsport boys basketball loses by one to Syracuse Institute of Technology

Josh O'Connor led the Weedsport boys basketball team with 19 points in a narrow 58-57 loss to the Institute of Technology at Syracuse Central on Thursday night.

Playing on their home court, the Warriors jumped out to a 14-8 lead after the first quarter, but ITC came back to tie it up at half time. Weedsport had a one-point edge heading into the fourth quarter, but fell just short of the victory.