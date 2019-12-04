WEEDSPORT — It was only the season opener, but two section hopefuls traded blows as if March Madness had already begun.
It was the Warriors that delivered the final punch.
Weedsport boys basketball came back from a double-digit deficit in the second half to defeat Cato-Meridian 67-65 in overtime Wednesday at Weedsport High School.
Ahead only briefly in the first quarter, Weedsport spent most of the game trying to climb out of a hole. Cato-Meridian led at the end of the first quarter, at halftime, and the end of the third, up by as much as 10 at one point in the second half.
Once the final buzzer sounded in overtime, however, it was Weedsport that had more points. Warriors coach Jon Sgarlata knows his team was fortunate to beat one of its Cayuga County rivals.
"No question we stole one," Sgarlata said. "Cato kinda had their hand around our throat."
Weedsport received major contributions from a few of its bench players. Juniors Mitch Feocco and Thomas Sickler were both instrumental in helping the Warriors chip away at Cato-Meridian's lead. Feocco finished with nine points, all of which came in the second half. Sickler, who Sgarlata called one of the best shooters in the area that "people don't know about yet," had a 3-pointer with two minutes to go that brought the Warriors within two. Weedsport then tied the score 56-56 with 1:15 left when senior Jake Brown pulled up and drained a jumper from the elbow.
Brown came up big again moments later, forcing a steal that went the other way for two points, giving Weedsport its first lead since the opening quarter.
The Warriors had the ball in the final minute with the shot clock turned off, but an errant pass out of bounds with 20 seconds left gave the ball back to Cato-Meridian. With one final look, Marcus Ramacus dropped a pass from up top to Robbie Krieger under the rim and his layup with eight seconds left meant a 58-58 tie and overtime.
"We didn't really have anything drawn up special there," Blue Devils coach Mike Vargason said. "Every possession in that situation there counts. It just happened to work out that we needed that bucket and that was our only hope to give us life."
In the overtime, another unsung hero stepped up for Weedsport. Alex Murray was held scoreless through four quarters, but he racked up seven points in four minutes, including a 3, that delivered the win.
"Alex is just productive," Sgarlata said. "It doesn't always look pretty and he doesn't have the best scoring abilities, but his minutes end in good production, whether it's points or rebounds. They weren't even guarding him because he's not a shooter, but he knocked one down and didn't even hesitate."
Murray's seven points were enough, as the teams combined to shoot 6-for-16 from the free-throw line in overtime.
Weedsport's leading scorer was Joel Blumer, who finished with 12 points. Josh O'Connor added 10, and both Feocco and Sickler posted 9.
Ramacus and Trevor Lunkenheimer, who was a force for the Blue Devils in the first half, ended up with 19 points. Isiah Swann chipped in with 13.
Both Weedsport and Cato-Meridian hope to be in the mix when all is said and done this season, and both are taking away different lessons from the opener.
Cato-Meridian is a program that's been building for a few years under Vargason, and the Blue Devils are hoping to break through the barrier and make it to a section semifinal, if not farther.
"Cato's always been a program that over the years has only gotten so far in sectional play," Vargason said. "We'd like to snap that and move on to the next stage, get to SRC Arena and then maybe play for a championship. It's early in the season and we've got a lot of work to do."
For Weedsport, Wednesday's game might be one to remember come February about how to handle adversity. The Warriors are hoping to break through a barrier of their own, having been eliminated in the section semifinal for four straight years.
"Ultimately I'm gonna learn a lot," Sgarlata said. "I played lineups today that we haven't used at all in scrimmages or AAU season or summer leagues. The one thing is we know is we can take a team's punch, one that's talented and a league contender this year, and we somehow found a way."