Weedsport boys basketball tops Onondaga in potential sectional preview

And the difficult road isn't over. Weedsport travels to Cato-Meridian next week to face the Blue Devils, who the Warriors narrowly escaped in overtime in the first game of the season. After that, contests loom with Solvay and Skaneateles, two state-ranked teams in Class B.

Come sectionals, the Warriors should be battle-tested.

"We've been in overtime games this year, we've been in games that have come down to the final seconds," Sgarlata said. "As long as we continue to practice and recover after these tough games, we'll hit the ground running and we think we'll be OK."

Against the Tigers, Weedsport received important contributions from a handful of players. Josh O'Connor was the leading scorer with 13 points. Jake Brown and Mitch Feocco both scored 11. Aidan Mabbett scored 10, including six in the second quarter. Tommy Sickler added eight, with five of those points coming in the early minutes of the fourth quarter as Weedsport increased its lead to double digits for the first time all night.

Through 14 games, Weedsport still has a goose egg in the loss column. While it's been discussed amongst the team, the approach is still one game at a time.