Weedsport boys basketball tops Onondaga in potential sectional preview

WEEDSPORT — Weedsport boys basketball has faced a gauntlet of tough competition in January.
So far, all challengers have been brushed aside, including the most recent one, state-ranked Onondaga.
In a match-up that could determine who holds the top seed in the Section III Class C playoffs, Weedsport dispatched Onondaga 67-51 Friday at Weedsport High School.
While the Warriors were able to pull away in the fourth quarter, the game was still up for grabs at the half. A 3 from Onondaga's Will'Zarion Jones in the final moments of the second quarter brought the Tigers within three of Weedsport.
In the second half, Weedsport outscored Onondaga 32-19 to capture the win.
"We didn't execute all that well in the first half, but we shot the ball well. We overcame some deficiencies there but got away from our offense," Weedsport coach Jon Sgarlata said. "All I told them at halftime was to execute on our stuff."
Entering Friday's game, Weedsport was listed at No. 7 in the Class C state rankings, while Onondaga was placed at No. 12. Since beating a tough Union Springs squad in the championship of the Cayuga County Tournament in late December, the Warriors have faced (and defeated) two state-ranked teams, Onondaga and Section V's Marcus Whitman, and two teams with winning records, Faith Heritage and LaFayette.
And the difficult road isn't over. Weedsport travels to Cato-Meridian next week to face the Blue Devils, who the Warriors narrowly escaped in overtime in the first game of the season. After that, contests loom with Solvay and Skaneateles, two state-ranked teams in Class B.
Come sectionals, the Warriors should be battle-tested.
"We've been in overtime games this year, we've been in games that have come down to the final seconds," Sgarlata said. "As long as we continue to practice and recover after these tough games, we'll hit the ground running and we think we'll be OK."
Against the Tigers, Weedsport received important contributions from a handful of players. Josh O'Connor was the leading scorer with 13 points. Jake Brown and Mitch Feocco both scored 11. Aidan Mabbett scored 10, including six in the second quarter. Tommy Sickler added eight, with five of those points coming in the early minutes of the fourth quarter as Weedsport increased its lead to double digits for the first time all night.
Through 14 games, Weedsport still has a goose egg in the loss column. While it's been discussed amongst the team, the approach is still one game at a time.
"We talk about it sometimes and we just say, 'Hey, we want to win every game,'" Sgarlata said. "We realize that we put together a tough schedule and sometimes in basketball you're gonna lose. As long as we're getting better through January ... when sectionals gets here we can put our best foot forward."
