Weedsport football's running attack overwhelms Bishop Grimes

JORDAN — While many programs are using the current season as preparation for next fall, Weedsport first-year head coach Rob Piascik was clear: His football team is playing to win.
Thanks to a dominant running game, the Warriors made good on Piascik's intent.
Seven of Weedsport's eight touchdowns were on the ground as the Warriors rolled Bishop Grimes 60-36 Saturday at Jordan-Elbridge High School.
It was the first victory in the Weedsport coaching career for Piascik, who was announced as head coach last June. Piascik, who was the team's offensive playcaller during its last season in fall 2019, takes over a program that has won back to back Section III 8-man titles under Jon Sgarlata, who remains as an assistant coach.
Piascik's debut as head coach comes several months later than initially expected as Section III's football season was delayed due to COVID-19.
"It's like Christmas in spring," Piascik said. "We're fortunate to be back. The kids are excited, the coaches are excited and the community is excited."
Like many have already found out this spring, the games are not the cleanest. Both Weedsport and Bishop Grimes had several near-turnovers and botched snaps — the Warriors' Reese Ahearn did come up with an interception in the first quarter — that could've turned the game had the ball bounced the other way.
When Weedsport did have the ball, a steady diet of sweeps was too much for the Cobras. After Bishop Grimes opened the scoring on Karmelo McKelvin's 50-yard run, Weedsport scored the next five touchdowns to take a commanding 36-6 lead.
Hunter Morgan was involved in three of those scores — two rushing (32 and 9 yards) and one passing with Connor Butler on the receiving end.
Bishop Grimes did make a push in the third quarter as touchdowns on consecutive drives tightened Weedsport's lead to 16 points. But rushing scores by Ahearn, Jacob Maloof and Morgan put the game out of reach.
"We didn't know what to expect with practice time being so short. We had two or three weeks to prep, but kids hadn't been doing anything football-wise other than weight room stuff. We really haven't had football in 18 months," Piascik said. "We knew we had some athletes, and you could see those big plays happen.
"We did a lot of things right, but we also have a lot of things to fix."
The delayed high school football season was not ideal. Considered a high-risk sport, teams could not gather for true football activities until the sport was approved by New York state back in February, leading to its March start date for most teams in central New York.
To make due with their long layoff, many Warriors players instead hit the gym hard to build up strength. The early returns have paid off.
"We were able to do some different things with our workouts that we typically don't have the time for," Piascik said. "Some of that big-play stuff is because our kids have been working out. Our kids are dedicated to that stuff. We didn't have a problem getting them in the weight room."
In terms of an endgame, it's possible those dividends might not fully pay off until football teams return for the fall season when, presumably, sectional and state tournaments will resume. No such tournaments are taking place for the current fall II season, which means the Warriors won't officially three-peat as section champs.
That doesn't mean Weedsport is approaching the season half-heartedly. The bar, even in a shortened season, has been set.
"There's two sides of it. Some coaches are taking the spring ball approach and use it as a practice scenario," Piascik said. "For us, I look at our seniors and I don't want to do that to them. We're playing football, so we're gonna come out and we're gonna compete. Whoever we get to play, we're gonna play and we're gonna play hard."
