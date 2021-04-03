Weedsport football's running attack overwhelms Bishop Grimes

When Weedsport did have the ball, a steady diet of sweeps was too much for the Cobras. After Bishop Grimes opened the scoring on Karmelo McKelvin's 50-yard run, Weedsport scored the next five touchdowns to take a commanding 36-6 lead.

Hunter Morgan was involved in three of those scores — two rushing (32 and 9 yards) and one passing with Connor Butler on the receiving end.

Bishop Grimes did make a push in the third quarter as touchdowns on consecutive drives tightened Weedsport's lead to 16 points. But rushing scores by Ahearn, Jacob Maloof and Morgan put the game out of reach.

"We didn't know what to expect with practice time being so short. We had two or three weeks to prep, but kids hadn't been doing anything football-wise other than weight room stuff. We really haven't had football in 18 months," Piascik said. "We knew we had some athletes, and you could see those big plays happen.

"We did a lot of things right, but we also have a lot of things to fix."

The delayed high school football season was not ideal. Considered a high-risk sport, teams could not gather for true football activities until the sport was approved by New York state back in February, leading to its March start date for most teams in central New York.