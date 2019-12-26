AUBURN — Weedsport girls basketball is aiming for its sixth straight Cayuga County Holiday Tournament championship.
The Warriors' title defense is off to a good start.
Weedsport defeated Southern Cayuga 60-38 in the tournament semifinals Thursday at Cayuga Community College behind a 32-point performance from junior Suzie Nemec.
Nemec, one of the Warriors' top returners from last season, scored 21 of her points in the first half.
"I looked up and she had 30 points, but it was a quiet 30 points," Weedsport coach Chris Vargason said. "She made some really nice passes to teammates and they got buckets out of it. I think she must've had 15 boards. She's worked really hard at her game and I think she was really patient tonight. I'm excited for her."
Weedsport was in control most of the way, leading by seven at the end of the first half and 12 at halftime.
A 3-pointer by Emma Stark with seconds left in the third quarter gave the Warriors a 54-30 lead, and Weedsport cruised through the remaining eight minutes. Stark, fresh off a school record nine 3s in a game against Cato-Meridian last week, finished with 14 points.
Bridget Davis and Lillien Colton both scored nine for Southern Cayuga.
With the win, Weedsport continues its strong start to the season. While the Warriors only roster one senior, the team has played like a veteran squad in the first half of the season and is currently ranked among the best in New York state in Class C.
So far, the relative young hasn't been a factor.
"This team that I have this year is young," Vargason said. "But they've all played basketball. They've been battling all summer long. We played in three leagues. I think there's a lot of shooters on this team, so it gets spread around. You can't just focus on one kid to defend."
Weedsport will face either Port Byron or Union Springs in the tournament championship Friday, which could result in the program's sixth straight county title. The Warriors already possess the longest consecutive winning streak in the girls tournament's history since its inception in 1999.
Despite that, Vargason will be telling his team to approach the championship just like any other game.
"Every basketball game bears the same weight," Vargason said. "It's just another game. It doesn't matter if its the championship of the holiday tournament or the game to get into the championship. We treat them all the same."
Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.