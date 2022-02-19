Weedsport girls basketball breezes past Tully in sectional opener

WEEDSPORT — Weedsport girls basketball coach Chris Vargason said there were plenty of nerves in the Warriors' locker room prior to the team's sectional opener.

Once the game began though, the Warriors performed like a team that's been there, done that.

Weedsport breezed past Tully 64-35 in the second round of the Section III Class C tournament Saturday in Weedsport.

"There were a lot of comments before the game like, 'I'm so nervous,'" Warriors coach Chris Vargason said. "I was thrilled that we got out to a quick start and played really well. We didn't really care who we played, we just wanted to play. We had a good week of practice and we were ready to play a game."

The Warriors stormed out to a 20-8 lead in the first quarter, with half of those points coming from senior Mariah Quigley.

Quigley finished the game with a team-high 19 points. The Black Knights had few answers for the Warriors' physical forward, or the Weedsport's distance shooting that clicked for six 3s.

Five of those triples came in the first half.

"We have had a few games like that and it's amazing to watch," Quigley said. "I feel like the nerves helped us click, and it's very very hard to defend us."

Aside from Quigley, Weedsport again showed off its balanced scoring attack with nine different players scoring at least one basket.

Juli-Ann Miles and Sarah Carroll both had eight points, and Molly Milton chipped in seven.

For Quigley, Saturday's game was the start of her mission to make amends for Weedsport's defeat in the Section III Class C final two years ago.

As one of the few remaining players from that team, Quigley knows what it'll take to get back and is determined to propel her team to heights not seen since 2013's championship team.

"I definitely don't want a repeat of what happened," Quigley said. "We have the motivation to finish it out this year, especially being a senior. This is it and this is the year to do it."

To do so, Weedsport will first half to contend with LaFayette. The teams have met twice already this season with the Warriors winning both times.

The game plan for LaFayette is simple but not easily executed: shut down guard Cianna Papineau. Papineau is averaging 25 points per game this season for the Lancers.

During the teams' first meeting Jan. 27 in Weedsport, the Warriors were able to slow her production to 13 points and the home team won by 21 points.

The second time around, though, Quigley was in foul trouble and that allowed Papineau to reel off 30 points in a tight Weedsport victory.

"The first time we played them we were home, which was really nice," Vargason said. "Mariah did a great job defending her. Down there, they came out had us down a couple different times by double digits. I'm expected a tight game against a good team."

The teams will play Tuesday night in Weedsport to decide who advances to the weekend's semifinals at Onondaga Community College.

