ONONDAGA — Cooperstown scored the final seven points of the game to negate Weedsport's rally and capture the Section III, Class C girls basketball championship at SRC Arena on Saturday.

The teams exchanged runs in the fourth quarter. In a back-and-forth game with several lead changes, Cooperstown broke through with a 6-0 run midway through the fourth quarter to grab a 55-49 lead. Weedsport's Keegan McNabb ended the run with a bucket, but Cooperstown quickly answered to regain its six-point lead.

Mallory Brown made a pair of free throws to cut Cooperstown's lead to four, 57-53, with 1:11 to go in the game. That's when McNabb came up big at both ends of the floor. Cooperstown beat the Warriors' full-court press, but McNabb stole the ball. On the ensuing possession, McNabb drained a three to make it a one-point game.

The Warriors stole the ball again and Brown was fouled. She made both free throws to give the Warriors a one-point lead, 58-57, with 37.9 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. Kayla Flask made a free throw to add to the Warriors' lead, but Cooperstown answered with a three-point play.

Weedsport could not score on its final possessions and Cooperstown sealed its sectional title win at the charity stripe.

"I thought both teams played really well," Weedsport coach Chris Vargason said. "It was a good high school basketball game. A couple of shots didn't go our way and a couple of theirs went their way at the end and that was the difference in the game. I think both teams played their hearts out. They left it all out on the floor."

Cooperstown led 15-11 after the first quarter. Morgan Flask accounted for eight of the Warriors' points in the period.

Weedsport's offense came alive with a 21-point second quarter. The Warriors were able to convert in transition and made seven free throws to grab a two-point halftime lead. Gabby Jeffers scored nine points in the quarter for the Warriors.

A Lauren DeJohn three opened the scoring for the Warriors in the second half, but Cooperstown outscored Weedsport 16-12 in the third to take a 46-44 lead into the fourth quarter. A McNabb bucket and Brown free throw put the Warriors up one early in the final stanza before Cooperstown outscored Weedsport 18-12 down the stretch.

Brown, Jeffers and McNabb each scored 13 points for the Warriors. Rory Nelen scored a game-high 17 points for Cooperstown, while Dani Seamon added 16 for the Hawkeyes.

Despite the loss, Vargason is excited about Weedsport's future. The Warriors have one senior, Morgan Flask. The leading scorers were a pair of sophomores (Jeffers and McNabb) and a freshman (Brown).

"They keep coming back and keep wanting to get better and better," Vargason said. "We'll just keep working at it."

