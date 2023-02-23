WEEDSPORT — The Weedsport and Port Byron girls basketball teams are quite familiar with each other, having met three times already prior to their date in the section quarterfinals.

The Warriors, winners of the last three matchups, pulled off the sweep to continue their season.

Weedsport defeated Port Byron 48-33 in the Section III Class C quarterfinals Thursday at Weedsport High School.

The top-seeded Warriors will now play No. 4 Herkimer in the section semifinals on Sunday at Onondaga Community College.

Four meetings in a single season is rare, but made possible thanks to two league matchups and the teams' entry in the Cayuga County Holiday Tournament. Though Weedsport had won all three thus far, two came in slim margins.

Warriors coach Chris Vargason expected a hard-fought battle, and the teams delivered.

"We know their kids and they know us. It was just another basketball game," Vargason said. "To me, I don't really care who we played. We had a stretch the last couple of weeks of the season with a lot of days off, so we just wanted to play."

Neither offense found much success in the first half, though a pair of 3s from Lauren DeJohn had the Warriors in front by five at halftime.

That advantage evaporated within a minute of the second half, as the Panthers' Maria Burns opened the third quarter with five quick points including a corner 3 that tied the score 18-18.

Port Byron was never able to take control of the lead, however. The Panthers turned the ball over on three of their next four possessions.

Weedsport, meanwhile, regained the lead on 11 combined points from sisters Morgan and Kayla Flask.

Two quick baskets to start the fourth quarter put the Warriors ahead by double digits, and that cushion remained through the rest of the game.

Though his team is a young one — Morgan Flask is the only senior on the roster — Vargason commended his group for remaining composed, even when the game was up for grabs in the third quarter.

"We had a lot of growing pains early in the year, but we're starting to play good ball," Vargason said. "We just kept out composure and stayed focused on our execution."

Kayla Flask was the only Weedsport scorer to reach double figures, as she finished with a game-high 19 points. Morgan Flask and Mallory Brown both contributed nine points, and DeJohn chipped in with eight.

Burns and Abby McKay both ended up with 12 points for the Panthers.

Weedsport (18-4) now has two days to prepare for a Magicians team that's won 10 straight games. In his early scouting report, Vargason touts Herkimer for having strong guard play and effective size inside.

He hopes that another defensive effort like Thursday's will be enough to push Weedsport through another round.

"We're really good at playing man-to-man and we're really good at the zone. Tonight we chose to play zone and force them to shoot from the outside," Vargason said. "Who knows, next game we might play a little more man.

"(Herkimer) has nothing we haven't seen. We'll get back in the gym tomorrow and get prepared to play. We're looking forward to a good game.

Port Byron finishes 12-10.