Weedsport girls basketball tops Port Byron, looks ahead to difficult stretch

WEEDSPORT — Each time Port Byron presented a challenge, Weedsport had an answer.

That ability to keep the Panthers at arm's length for 32 minutes was the deciding factor in a 57-42 victory for the Warriors in girls basketball Thursday at Weedsport High School.

It helped that Weedsport was able to seize control in the opening quarter, putting together a 17-8 lead after eight minutes.

Port Byron's deficit was as little as eight points during the second half, but each time the Panthers could string together a pair of baskets, the Warriors were able to match at the other end.

"We got out to a quick start, knocked down a couple 3s," Weedsport coach Chris Vargason said. "We got a little distance, double digits I think, but Port Byron crawled right back. I thought we got a couple turnovers that led to baskets, and that helped separate us a little more.

"Port Byron is a young team, but they play really hard."

Weedsport's balanced scoring effort was led by Sarah Carroll, as the senior point guard finished with 16 points. Next was Morgan Flask, who totaled 13, and Mariah Quigley who chipped in 11.

Carroll and Quigley, both seniors, were members of Weedsport's section finalist team from 2019-20. The continuity they provide has been a boon for a Weedsport team that's putting together another winning season.

"We have a lot of kids that have a lot of experience. We've got some senior leadership, which is always nice to have. This is a great group to be around," Vargason said.

Quigley was at her best on Thursday, chasing down loose balls and providing a physical presence underneath the rim.

"Ninety-five percent of the time, if there's a loose ball she's getting it," Vargason said. "She's got that burst of speed, she's strong and she's been on the weights for a year or two. She's a joy to have."

Trailing by nine at the half, Port Byron posted its best offensive quarter in the third with 15 points.

Sadie White scored all six of her points during that frame, while Lexi Elliott had a 3. Those contributions were enough to keep Weedsport a touch uneasy.

Each time Port Byron drained a basket, the Warriors had an answer. Carroll had her most productive quarter of the game in the third, and capped if off with a buzzer-beating floater that banked off the backboard.

In the fourth while protecting the lead, Weedsport was efficient enough to hold Port Byron at bay. The Warriors went 5-for-7 from the free throw line during the final eight minutes to close it out.

With the win, Weedsport improves to 11-2 on the season. The Warriors' gaudy record could take some hits in upcoming weeks, however. On tap next week is LaFayette, who should be a contender in Class C this postseason.

The Warriors also have a pair of out-of-section games against Mynderse and Palmyra-Macedon, and a season-ender against Westhill, that will test the team's mettle.

All three of those opponents own a Class B classification. Weedsport is only Class C.

"We've got some challenges as we go along," Vargason said. "We'll be battle-tested down the stretch. If we can play well for the rest of the games we have left and rest when we can, I think we'll be in good shape when sectionals roll around."

First, the Warriors will contend with Fabius-Pompey on Saturday. Port Byron is back in action Friday against Pulaski.

Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.

