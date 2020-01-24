Weedsport swimming continues groove toward sectionals against Pulaski

"Her 100 breaststroke was outstanding," Walter said. "A 1:13, that's a mark almost three seconds better than her lifetime best. We haven't even began to taper yet, so I'm very excited to see what she's able to do at sectionals."

Should Weedsport make a move at sectionals, the relay teams could be a big reason why. The Warriors won all three against Pulaski. Tracy, Sterling, Robert Quigley and Wloch teamed up to win the 200 medley relay (2:03.20). Wloch, Whitman, Alison Jorolemon and Sterling were first in the 200 freestyle relay (1:49.62). Tracy, Emily Clark, Brayden Mitchell and Hertlein completed the 400 freestyle relay in first (4:18.26).

Among Section III's season leaders, Weedsport has the 13th best time in the 200 freestyle relay, the 16th best in the 400 freestyle relay, and the 17th best in the 200 medley relay.

"Usually we're depending on one or two swimmers for the relays, but it goes right back to the depth," Walter said. "We have four people in each relay that are prepared to swim. I'm very excited to see what we're gonna do at sectionals, especially in the relays."

Weedsport's next supposed to face Auburn next Wednesday, Jan. 29. That's the Warriors' last scheduled meet before sectionals, which are slated for February 12-13 at Nottingham High School.