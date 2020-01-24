Weedsport swimming continues groove toward sectionals against Pulaski

WEEDSPORT — Last season, Weedsport swimming won its first sectional title in almost two decades.
The Warriors' groove has continued through this season, and there's hope the team can go back-to-back. With a 102-68 win over Pulaski on Friday at Weedsport High School, Weedsport is feeling good about the results heading into the stretch run.
Of the 12 events, Weedsport took first place in 10 of them. The only two the Warriors didn't earn first, they treated as exhibitions. Those results came despite a handful of swimmers competing outside their natural events.
"What I like is how well-rounded we are," Weedsport coach Dan Walter said. "This is my fourth season here and we haven't had such a well-rounded team like this before. That depth will prove to benefit us at sectionals this year. You need depth to compete at a sectional meet."
Six different swimmers earned wins in individual events. Will Sterling captured the 200 IM (2:21.82) and the 100 butterfly (1:07.55), Samantha Whitman won the 200 freestyle (2:14.27), Caleb Tracy finished first in the 50 freestyle (24.45), Joe Wloch won the 100 freestyle (57.71) and Nash Hertlein touched the wall first in the 500 freestyle (5:57.46).
In the diving competition, Christian Jackson scored a 208.20.
Whitman also had the best time in the 100 breaststroke, though it didn't count for official scoring because it was exhibition. Walter singled her out as one of the most impressive performances against Pulaski.
"Her 100 breaststroke was outstanding," Walter said. "A 1:13, that's a mark almost three seconds better than her lifetime best. We haven't even began to taper yet, so I'm very excited to see what she's able to do at sectionals."
Should Weedsport make a move at sectionals, the relay teams could be a big reason why. The Warriors won all three against Pulaski. Tracy, Sterling, Robert Quigley and Wloch teamed up to win the 200 medley relay (2:03.20). Wloch, Whitman, Alison Jorolemon and Sterling were first in the 200 freestyle relay (1:49.62). Tracy, Emily Clark, Brayden Mitchell and Hertlein completed the 400 freestyle relay in first (4:18.26).
Among Section III's season leaders, Weedsport has the 13th best time in the 200 freestyle relay, the 16th best in the 400 freestyle relay, and the 17th best in the 200 medley relay.
"Usually we're depending on one or two swimmers for the relays, but it goes right back to the depth," Walter said. "We have four people in each relay that are prepared to swim. I'm very excited to see what we're gonna do at sectionals, especially in the relays."
Weedsport's next supposed to face Auburn next Wednesday, Jan. 29. That's the Warriors' last scheduled meet before sectionals, which are slated for February 12-13 at Nottingham High School.
"I think staying healthy and resting, those are the two biggest things I'm gonna talk to the team about," Walter said. "Sectionals, it's different every year and with this team it's gonna be different. I like our chances this year. We have the depth to hopefully defend our title and I think the team knows that too."
