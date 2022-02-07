Weedsport swimming looks primed for sectionals in win over Southern Cayuga

WEEDSPORT — Sectional competition is barely over a week away, and Weedsport looks primed to contend once again.

The Warriors' winter swimming team defeated Southern Cayuga 95.5-69.5 on Monday at Weedsport High School, winning nine out of the 12 events that took place.

That includes diving, which the Chiefs did not submit an entrant.

Individual winners for Weedsport included Nolan Carner in the 200 individual medley (2:24.66) and 100 backstroke (1:05.87), Nash Hertlein in the 200 freestyle (2:11.05), Samantha Whitman in the 100 butterfly (1:10.77), Brayden Mitchell in the 100 freestyle (59.51), Allison House in the 500 freestyle (5:50.83).

Christina Jackson was credited for 227.30 points in the diving competition that led off the meet.

House, Whitman, Robert Quigley and Ayden Moffitt were also winners in the 200 medley relay (2:05.46). Forrest Nguyen, House, Quigley and Carner took the top ranking in the 200 free relay (1:46.11).

For Southern Cayuga, JD Rejman was the winner in the 50 freestyle (25.06) and Brian VanArnum won the 100 breaststroke (1:52.19). Luke Gentry, Tyler Sheils, Rejman and Aidan Brown posted the top time in the 400 free relay (4:16.23).

Weedsport has a history of swimming excellence, and that has continued with first-year head coach Jill King, who credited her swimmers for their efforts so far this season.

One swimmer she singled out was House, who returned this season after taking a one-year hiatus, and the veteran has picked up where she left off.

"We have six seniors who are just outstanding leaders and are great examples in the pool," King said. "Everyone is stepping up and everyone is going faster to their credit. They've done a wonderful job, it's been a great year and they're a great group of kids.

"I'm so happy to have (House) back. She's actually the athlete of the month for the swim team, and she's exceeding expectations. They all are."

King has been with the Warriors program for multiple years, working as the diving expert alongside head coach Dan Walter. She is also the longtime head coach of the Skaneateles girls swimming program.

Walter's departure opened the door for King to coach at Weedsport, and she recruited former Auburn High and Canisius standout Jake Whiting to focus on the swimming events. The two were already very familiar, with Whiting having competed at national meets with King's daughter Leah.

"He's been phenomenal and it's really made the transition coming from the girls season so easy after a crazy year," King said. "If I didn't have him — he's been awesome."

At the beginning of the season, Weedsport's coaches provided each swimmer with index cards to record their goals. King said she was recently reviewing those goals and noted how most of them had already been met.

With those goals already checked off the boxes, now the team will taper for the next week and then try its hand at the sectional meet.

"It's all just extra frosting on the cake now," King said. "We'll start to rest now, and we'll encourage them to get in a good mindset. Lowville is going to present a challenge for us for sure, and there are a couple independent swimmers from Hannibal and Manlius Pebble Hill that'll make it tough.

"I'd like to think we'll make a run at it, and I'd really like this group to experience that because they've worked really hard."

Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.

