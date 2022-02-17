Weedsport swimming wins third Class C title in four years

The Weedsport swimming team won its third straight Class C crown, completing the feat at the Section III Class B-C championships on Wednesday at Nottingham High School.

The program also won the Class C title in 2020 and 2019.

The Warriors accumulated 367 points at the meet, where Class B and C teams competed simultaneously, and inched by second-place Lowville who had 340 points.

In the process, Weedsport won section titles in two events and finished second or third in several others.

Warriors' coach Jill King, in her first year leading the program, was named top coach at the meet.

Out of five entries, senior Christina Jackson is the section champion in the diving competition. Jackson was judged for 429.35 points on her dives, which bested Holland Patent's Jaycob Jones (339.50).

Weedsport also had the winning 200 free relay team. Forrest Nguyen, Robert Quigley, Brayden Mitchell and Nolan Carner finished the race in 1:39.99, besting their seed time by over five seconds.

Nyugen was also the runner-up in the 50 freestyle (24.39). Carner placed second in the 100 free (54.21) and the 100 backstroke (1:00.77), while teammate Allison House was third in the latter event (1:05.28).

Brayden Mitchell played third in the 200 free (2:01.52).

House, Nguyen, Mitchell and Carner took second in the 400 free relay (3:44.75).

House, Samantha Whitman, Quigley and Ayden Moffitt came in third in the 200 medley relay (1:58.60).

Weedsport will now have several competitors at Friday's state-qualifying meet at Nottingham: Nguyen (50 free), Mitchell (200 free, 500 free), Jackson (diving), Austin Langdon (diving), Carner (100 free, 100 backstroke), Nash Hertlein (500 free) and House (alternate in 100 backstroke and 100 butterfly).

To reach State Quals, a swimmer had to post one of the 24-best times in the section at their respective class meet. For diving, the top 16 scores advanced.

Section III Class A championships: Michael Villano had Auburn's best finish of the day, placing third in the 100 breaststroke. He completed the event in 1:07.19, nearly three seconds better than his seed time.

Riley Fitzgerald came in fifth in the 500 freestyle (5:17.50).

Auburn's Colin Ringwood is the lone swimmer to reach State Quals. He's an alternate in the 100 butterfly and 200 freestyle.

