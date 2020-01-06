CATO — Weedsport volleyball wasted a fast start in the first game, but the Warriors ensured that would be a one time occurrence.
After dropping the first set, Weedsport rebounded with three straight set victories to beat Cato-Meridian 3-1 Monday at Cato-Meridian high school.
The Warriors led the opening game 10-5, but allowed five straight points to the Blue Devils and eventually lost it 25-20.
The next two frames followed a similar path. Weedsport went up 10-5 in both, but this time didn’t relinquish that lead. The Warriors won the second and third sets 25-11 and 25-16.
In the fourth, and ultimately final set, Weedsport clinched the victory with a 25-20 win.
“I think we really needed to way up (after the first game),” said Weedsport coach Erik Nicklaw. “I don’t really like to make excuses, but I was concerned with how we would start since it was our first day back from break. Everything felt a little bit off.
“We just had to settle down and get back into that system of what we like to do.”
Weedsport was led by 14 aces from Anna Provoost, who also recorded 18 kills, three digs and two blocks. Most of Provoost’s aces came in the second game; at one point, she had served over 10 straight times.
“That was a real key tonight,” Nicklaw. “We have a tendency when we get on runs to shoot ourselves in the foot by missing serves. I was really happy with that. Anna and I talk a lot about not over-swinging and not over-serving, and trusting yourself with the natural rhythm of it. She really did that tonight.”
Taylor Hunter also had a nice statistical match for Weedsport with 25 assists and four aces. Sydney Manchester added six aces and five kills, and she was key to another run by Weedsport in the third set.
Marissa Teska paced Cato-Meridian with five kills, while Monica Cardinale added four kills including one that closed out the Blue Devils’ victory in the first set.
This season is Nicklaw’s first as varsity coach for Weedsport volleyball. He takes over for longtime coach Sandy Donahue. The win over Cato-Meridian was only Weedsport’s second of the season, and as he puts his stamp on the program Nicklaw wants to inspire his players to work on their games outside of the high school season.
“I want to get kids involved outside of the two months of the season,” Nicklaw said. “If you want to compete with the best teams in the league, we’ve got to get more touches with the ball. That’s gonna be one of the big things I’m gonna try and work on.”
Weedsport plays again Wednesday at home against Chittenango, while Cato-Meridian travels to Manlius Pebble Hill on Thursday.