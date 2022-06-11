Weedsport's Quigley, Skaneateles' Palmer reach podium on final day of track championships

The spring outdoor track season has come to an end.

A handful of Cayuga County-area athletes completed their turns at the New York state track and field championships Saturday at Cicero-North Syracuse High School.

After one local runner claimed a state championship on Friday — Skaneateles' Kyla Palmer won the Division II 400m run — two more NYSPHSAA medals were earned on Saturday.

Weedsport's Mariah Quigley placed second overall, and third in the Federation, in the girls Division II 100m hurdles.

Quigley's time of 15.49 seconds in the finals topped a Warriors record that had stood for 26 years.

The previous record holder was Carrie Gilchrist, another state championship participant.

Quigley earned a spot in the finals thanks to a fourth-place finish in the preliminaries on Friday. Her time of 15.96 seconds was slightly behind her top time of the season, but Quigley bounced back in a big way in the finals.

She was not Weedsport's only representative at states. Junior Troy Brown came in seventh in the boys Division II high jump.

Brown nailed jumps of 5-8 and 5-10 on his first tries. It took until his third try to reach 6-0. However, with the bar up to 6-2, Brown couldn't advance despite three attempts.

The junior entered states with a personal record of 6-4 in the event. Brown now has one more year to meet, or eclipse, Weedsport's school record of 6-6 which is held by his uncle, Eric Quinn.

The Lakers' Palmer won another medal, taking bronze in the girls Division II 100m dash.

Palmer earned a berth in the finals after placing fourth in Friday's preliminaries. She bettered her position on Saturday, finishing the event in 25.21 seconds. That trailed the winner, Stillwater's Gianna Locci, by only 0.13 seconds.

Teammate Maddie Wright was in the Division II high jump on the girls side. Wright nailed her first jump of 4-6 on the first try, then hit 4-9. However, Wright couldn't reach 5-0 despite three tries, and ultimately placed 34th.

Jordan-Elbridge senior Vassianna Klock competed in her second event at the state championships, the girls Division II Steeplechase, after placing in the girls 800m on Friday.

Klock matched her Federation placement from Friday, coming in eighth in the Steeple with a time of 7:06.15.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0