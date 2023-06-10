Troy Brown needed three tries to exceed 6 feet, 6 inches in the boys high jump.

After that, it was smooth sailing.

Brown became the first Weedsport athlete since 2011 to claim an outdoor track and field state championship, winning the Division II high jump by leaping a height of 6 feet, 8 inches on Saturday at Middleton High School.

His victory also secures another bit of school history. Brown is believed to be the first Weedsport athlete to claim a Federation title in track and field, which combines Division I, Division II and private school competitors.

"It's really exciting," Brown said on Saturday in a phone interview with The Citizen. "I feel like this is gonna be an inspiration for others to run and participate in track and field."

Brown entered this weekend's NYSPHSAA track and field championships as the favorite among all high jumpers, having reached a height of 6-8 earlier this season.

Saturday's competition, he said, was "nerve-wracking."

Brown easily reached the day's first height of 6-0 on his first try, was able to pass at 6-2, then needed two attempts to top 6-4.

Only four competitors, including Brown, leapt over the bar at 6-6. While he needed three tries to do it, Brown believed that once he topped that height, the state title was his to lose.

"I faulted twice at 6-6, had one jump left," Brown said. "I told myself I was gonna win this at 6-8. Then straight up won it on the first jump."

High-jumpers receive three attempts at each height. While Brown nailed his first 6-8 jump, the other remaining three couldn't in their three tries.

The height then bumped to 6-9, offering Brown a chance to beat his own personal and Weedsport record. While he failed in three attempts, he exits the state championships proud of his achievement.

"I wanted to break my own record, but I was exhausted when trying to get myself over. I gave it all I had on the 6-8," Brown said.

Saturday marked Brown's second consecutive trip to the state championships, competing in the high jump. With his victory, he becomes the first Weedsport athlete since Austin Ashby in 2011 to claim a state title.

Ashby was victorious in the triple jump. Prior to that, Zach Nevidomsky won the long jump in 2009.

While both win Division II small school titles, neither matched Brown's Federation victory.

Three other Cayuga County-area athletes competed in Day 2 of the NYSPHSAA/Federation championships on Saturday.

Auburn's Dustin Swartwood reached the Federation championships in the boys discus throw.

Swartwood finished seventh overall, throwing a distance of 153-05. That mark came on his third try, following two fouls. It beats his distance from the NYSPHSAA championships on Friday, of 153-03.

Maroons teammate Abigail Ringwood placed 20th overall, and ninth in Division I, in the girls 2000m Steeplechase. Ringwood, the Section III State Qualifier champion, completed the event in 7:49.31.

Skaneateles had two girls compete on Saturday.

Kyla Palmer placed second in the Division II 200m dash (25.30), while Maddie Wright came in tied for 20th, and 40th overall, in the girls Division II high jump (4-9).

Wright nailed her first try at 4-9, but missed on three attempts at 5-0.

Palmer placed second overall in the Division II 400m dash on Friday.