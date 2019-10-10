Auburn was 32 yards away from losing a home sectional game last year, the first home sectional game in at least as long as head coach Dave Moskov could remember.
Ahead 28-23 against Central Square in the 2018 Section III, Class A quarterfinals at Holland Stadium, the Maroons' defense bent but didn't break against the RedHawks' driving offense. Auburn sealed the win on James Grimes' interception at the Maroons' 17-yard line with 17 seconds remaining.
This year, Auburn (4-1) and Central Square (3-2) meet again as two teams heading in opposite directions. The Maroons are fresh off a 53-35 home win against Whitesboro which featured six touchdowns from senior Shaheed Beal. On the other side, the RedHawks are losers of two straight and have been outscored in those two games 103-27.
With only six teams in the Class A division this season, the top four conference records qualify for the postseason. Carthage is the only school that's perfect after two conference games, while Auburn, East Syracuse Minoa, Indian River and Whitesboro are all 1-1. Central Square is the lone team in Class A without a conference win, and the RedHawks would drop to 0-3 with a loss to Auburn.
Auburn still has two conference games after Central Square — home against East Syracuse Minoa and on the road at Carthage — but a win against the RedHawks would go a long way in solidifying a sectional berth.
The game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Friday at Paul V. Moore High School.
Cato-Meridian (5-0) at Hannibal (2-3), 4 p.m. Friday
Few teams in Section III are flying higher than the Blue Devils, who are fresh off a 40-0 romp against Skaneateles.
Cato-Meridian entered last week as the No. 12 team in the Class C state rankings, but jumped to No. 5 with the win. The Blue Devils are now the only team in Section III, Class C with a perfect conference record.
Only 33 points have been scored against Cato-Meridian this year. The Blue Devils have posted two shutouts and only one team — Herkimer in the opening week of the season — has managed to score multiple touchdowns against the Cato-Meridian defense.
Jordan-Elbridge (1-4) at Port Byron/Union Springs (1-4), 7 p.m. Friday
Two teams on losing skids will meet in hopes of securing their second win of the year.
The Panthers had their highest-scoring outing of the season last week against Hannibal with 27 points. PB/US received touchdowns from Gavin Smithler, Johnathan Everhart, Caleb Dymock and Mason Helmer, but a 25-13 halftime deficit was too much to overcome. After winning their first game of the year, the Panthers have lost four in a row.
Jordan-Elbridge is coming off a tough 70-19 loss against General Brown. The Eagles allowed 21 points in the second quarter and 28 points in the third quarter. Luke Pinckney had a pair of touchdowns and Avante Brown had one.
Skaneateles (4-1) vs. General Brown (2-3), 7 p.m. Friday
The last time these two teams met, it was to decide the Section III, Class C champion.
This time, the Lakers are trying to regroup after a shutout loss against Cato-Meridian, while the Lions are coming off their most impressive win of the year in a 70-point effort against Jordan-Elbridge.
Skaneateles quarterback James Musso, a sophomore, tied the record for touchdown passes in a single game in his first career start, but he was smothered by Cato-Meridian's defense. Musso went 19-for-29 for 168 yards, and he threw two touchdowns. The Lakers were also held to 55 rushing yards on 24 attempts.
Despite sitting below .500, the Lions have a positive point differential of 172-157. General Brown hasn't allowed a team to score more than 20 points yet this season.
Weedsport (3-0) at New York Mills (0-3), noon, Saturday
The Warriors look to be the class of Section III's 8-man league, and that should continue against a winless New York Mills squad that's allowed 189 points in three games.
Last week against West Canada Valley, Weedsport's Aidan Mabbett ran for 197 yards and two touchdowns, while Jake Maloof had two touchdowns and 116 yards.
Perhaps the Warriors' biggest challenge will be adjusting to life on the road. All three of Weedsport's games so far have been at home, but the Warriors finish up their schedule with three straight road games.
Moravia (1-4) vs. Groton (1-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at SUNY Cortland
Despite playing five games, this will be the Blue Devils' first division game of the season. Moravia is trying to get back on track after a tough loss against Whitney Point on Saturday.
The Blue Devils' defense should have an advantage over a Groton offense that's been held to 56 points so far this year.