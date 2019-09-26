A pair of thumpings suffered by the Auburn football team forced the Maroons to re-evaluate its offensive philosophy.
Auburn faced Indian River twice last season. In the regular season meeting, the Warriors racked up almost 700 yards of offense and beat up the Maroons 48-16. Two weeks later, in the Section III, Class A semifinal, Indian River was again too much for Auburn, emerging with a 45-14 win to end the Maroons' season.
Is Auburn's revamped passing attack enough to keep pace with the Warriors? After an up-and-down opening win against Henninger, the Maroons have scored at least 40 points in back-to-back games against Penfield and Fulton.
In those last two games, quarterback Troy Churney is a combined 25-for-45 with 403 passing yards and four touchdowns and no interceptions, while receiver Shaheed Beal has nine receptions for 196 yards and four touchdowns.
Indian River is a different beast. The Warriors aren't quite as stout defensively this season — they've allowed at least 20 points in all three games this year after only doing so twice all last year — but their offense is averaging almost 60 points through three games. Indian River's main weapon is running back Guillermo Rosario Ocosta, who already has 595 yards and nine touchdowns this season. As a team, the Warriors have only attempted four passes, but their dynamic rushing attack has already accounted for 1,439 yards and 19 touchdowns.
Auburn's defense might struggle getting off the field — much like it did in the first half last week against Fulton — which means the offense will need to take advantage of every possession. If not, it could be a long night. That game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Holland Stadium.
Here are other match-ups for Cayuga County-area teams in Week 3:
Jordan-Elbridge (1-2) vs. Cato-Meridian (3-0), 7 p.m. at John Howes Stadium in Elbridge
The Eagles got off the schneid with their first win of the year last week against Hannibal. In that game, Jordan-Elbridge's Luke Pinckney ran for two touchdowns and Alexander Pond threw to Erik Ryan for two more touchdowns.
No one has beaten the Blue Devils yet this season, who were slotted No. 15 in the latest Class C state rankings. While Cato-Meridian's offense has been steady, the defense has been the heartbeat of the team thus far. The Blue Devils have allowed only 26 points in three games, including a shutout against Port Byron/Union Springs in Week 2.
Port Byron/Union Springs (1-2) vs. General Brown (0-3), 7 p.m. at Port Byron Turf Stadium
The Panthers won their first game of the year but have struggled since in losses to Cato-Meridian and Skaneateles. They'll have a chance to get back on track against General Brown — the Lions have given up 126 points already this season.
Weedsport (1-0) vs. Bishop Grimes (1-0), 7 p.m. at Weedsport High School
A match-up of two favorites in Section III's 8-man league, both the Warriors and Cobras rolled in Week 1. Weedsport stomped Altmar-Parish-Williamstown 46-14 in a rematch of last year's 8-man championship game, while Bishop Grimes similarly dispatched of Pulaski 50-14.
Against A-P-W, Aidan Mabbett scored two touchdowns with 95 yards, while Reece Ahearn, Jacob Maloof and Hunter Morgan also picked up rushing touchdowns.
Skaneateles (3-0) vs. Hannibal (1-2), 4:30 p.m. at Hannibal Stadium
Few teams in Section III have been as impressive as the Lakers this season. Skaneateles, the defending Class B champion, dropped down to Class C this year and the Lakers have the look of a true state championship contender. While the defense has given up some points, no team has been able to match Skaneateles offensively – the Lakers' offense has scored at least 40 points in all three games, and last week it racked up 63 against Port Byron/Union Springs.
Hannibal is coming off a 25-6 loss at Jordan-Elbridge last week.
Moravia (1-2) vs. Spencer-Van Etten/Candor (0-3), 7 p.m. at Spencer-Van Etten High School
Coming off a tough loss against Delhi last weekend, Moravia looks to return to the win column against a winless Eagles team. SVEC, which competes in Class C, has scored only 55 points while allowing 138 so far this year, which is one of the worst point differentials in Section IV. Moravia was held to 114 yards of offense last week, but this could be a chance to get right against the Eagles.