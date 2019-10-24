Last season in Section III, Class D football, a streaking No. 8 seed went on the road and upset the No. 1 seed in the bracket.
That eighth-seed was Cato-Meridian, as the Blue Devils rode a late season surge to a surprising win over top-seeded Frankfort-Schuyler.
This year, Cato-Meridian is on the opposite side of the spectrum. Now in Class C, the Blue Devils are the section favorites after a 7-0 regular season in which they outscored opponents 307-47. Only three teams — Lowville, Canastota and Skaneateles — scored more points in Class C than Cato-Meridian, and no team in the entire section allowed less points.
Mt. Markham (5-2) is .500 in its last four games, but when the Mustangs have won, it's been with a suffocating defense that's posted three shutouts in seven games.
The last time Cato-Meridian had an undefeated regular season was in 2010, and that year the Blue Devils were ousted by General Brown in the section championship. The program has not captured a sectional title since 1993.
Cato-Meridian has a chance to end its 25-year drought, starting against Mt. Markham, 7 p.m. Friday at Cato-Meridian High School.
Skaneateles (5-2) at Lowville (7-0), 7 p.m. Friday
In another Class C sectional matchup, the Lakers hit the road in hopes of upsetting No. 2 Lowville.
Skaneateles, the No. 7 seed, has been one of the streakier teams in Section III this season. The Lakers started off the season 4-0 and were one of the highest-ranked teams in the state in Class C, but two straight losses, one to Cato-Meridian and another to General Brown, knocked Skaneateles off its perch.
In a win-and-you're-in game with Jordan-Elbridge last Friday, the Lakers returned to form with a 55-13 win, led by four receiving touchdowns from senior wide receiver Nick Wamp.
Skaneateles is hoping to capture its third straight sectional championship, having won the Class C title in 2017 and the Class B title in 2018.
Auburn (6-1) at Carthage (6-1), 7 p.m. Friday
Class A begins its postseason one week later than the rest of Section III, so the Maroons have one final regular season test before playoffs.
That test comes on the road against Carthage, currently ranked the No. 5 team in New York state for Class A. The Comets are the defending section champs and are in prime position to repeat this year, having won five in a row. Carthage's only loss came Week 2, a 12-7 defeat against Utica Proctor, an undefeated Class AA team.
Auburn already clinched one of Class A's four sectional positions by beating East Syracuse Minoa last week. The Maroons can earn the No. 1 seed in sectionals if they beat Carthage and Indian River loses to East Syracuse Minoa, or if a series of tiebreakers swing their way.
Weedsport (5-0) at Morrisville-Eaton (3-2), 7 p.m. Friday
The Warriors received a de-facto bye week last Friday when their opponent, Section IV's Trumansburg, decided to forfeit the morning of the game.
Weedsport already has a sectional position locked up, and that tournament starts next week. With a win, the Warriors can guarantee their second straight undefeated regular season.
Moravia (2-5) at Greene (4-3), 7 p.m. Friday
The Blue Devils are coming off a disappointing 42-7 loss at home against Tioga, the No. 1 ranked team in the state in Class D. Moravia scored the first touchdown of that game, a pass from Kyle Witten to Hunter Purdy, but allowed 42 straight points before halftime. The two teams played a scoreless second half.
Now 1-1 in division play, Moravia takes on an opponent that also has a 1-1 record in the division at Greene. The Trojans have won three of their last four games.