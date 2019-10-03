It's been at least 10 years since Cato-Meridian and Skaneateles met on a football field, but the two state-ranked Class C programs will face off in a crucial Section III match-up Friday in Cato.
Why is a meeting between two small-sized schools separated by only 20 miles so rare? Until this year, Cato-Meridian mostly competed in Section III's Class D division, while Skaneateles has fluctuated between Class B and Class C; the Lakers were a Class B team in 2018 and won the section title after winning the state title in Class C in 2017.
Whoever wins Friday's game could be in prime position to capture the top seed in Class C for sectionals. The Blue Devils and Lakers are two of only three teams in Section III's Class C league with unblemished records through four games, with Lowville being the other.
Cato-Meridian and Skaneateles' clashing styles will be an interesting wrinkle. While the Blue Devils' offense has been solid, their defense has been one of the section's best. Through four games, Cato-Meridian has allowed only 33 points, tied for the best mark with Clinton.
In contrast, Skaneateles has been one of the division's top offenses, as one of only two teams in Class C to exceed 200 points so far this year.
Entering the game, Skaneateles is ranked No. 2 in the latest state poll, while Cato-Meridian slides up to No. 12.
Here are other match-ups going on around Cayuga County this week:
Auburn (3-1) vs. Whitesboro (3-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Holland Stadium
Coming off their first loss of the season, the Maroons face another stiff test against the Warriors.
Auburn's rush defense couldn't contain a dangerous Indian River attack last week in a 53-20 loss, and while Whitesboro's approach is different, the Maroons should expect another heavy dose of ground game.
Indian River, the lone team in Class A with a perfect record after four weeks, utilizes multi-back and wing formations to deceive opposing defenses, and that led to a few long scores against Auburn's defense. Whitesboro has a more traditional attack, opting for smash mouth football instead of deception.
This is a crucial game for Auburn's sectional hopes. In a six-team league, only the top four league records qualify for the postseason. The Maroons may be 3-1 overall, but they've started league play 0-1 and 0-2 would be a difficult hole to climb out of.
Weedsport (2-0) vs. West Canada Valley (2-0), 7 p.m. Friday at Weedsport High School
Two powers in Section III's 8-man league meet to determine who will hold the conference's top position in the standings.
Weedsport, the defending section champion, is coming off two lopsided wins against Altmar-Parish-Williamstown and Bishop Grimes, having outscored its opponents 118-48. West Canada Valley has been similarly dominant, with 124 points for vs. 48 points against through two games.
Despite this only being Week 3 for 8-man, the Warriors' match-up against West Canada Valley will be their final home game of the season. Weedsport's schedule began with three home games and will end with three games on the road after this week, at New York Mills, at Trumansburg and at Morrisville-Eaton.
Port Byron/Union Springs (1-3) vs. Hannibal (1-3), 4:30 p.m. Friday at Hannibal High School
After winning their first game of the season, the Panthers are on a three-game slide, but have a chance to return to the win column against a Hannibal team that is similarly struggling.
PB/US picked up a shutout victory against Utica Notre Dame in the first game of the year, but in three weeks since, the Panthers have allowed at least 54 points in each game.
Hannibal beat Section IV's Moravia in Week 2, but the Warriors have dropped contests to Jordan-Elbridge and Skaneateles the last two weeks.
Jordan-Elbridge (1-3) vs. General Brown (1-3), 7 p.m. Friday at General Brown High School
Offensively it's been a struggle so far for the Eagles. Midway through its season, Jordan-Elbridge has scored only 48 points, the second-lowest in Class C.
The Lions' defense could represent a chance to break that trend. General Brown is allowing almost 35 points against per game this season.
Moravia (1-3) vs. Whitney Point (2-2), 1:30 p.m. Saturday in Moravia
The Blue Devils are looking to end a three-game skid against another non-division opponent. Despite having four games under its belt, Moravia has yet to play a team from its league, and that trend will continue against Whitney Point. The Blue Devils are coming off a 59-12 loss against Spencer-Van Etten/Candor.