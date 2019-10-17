Two weeks ago, Skaneateles (4-2) was ranked No. 2 in the state in Class C by the New York State Sportswriters Association, but two consecutive losses have the Lakers looking for answers. In a battle of then-unbeaten teams two games ago, Skaneateles was shut out by Cato-Meridian, 40-0, and last week the Lakers were on the wrong side of a high-scoring affair against General Brown, 56-49.
Jordan-Elbridge (2-4) is coming off their second win of the season, a 48-8 rout against Port Byron/Union Springs. In that game, quarterback Alexander Pond threw for a pair of touchdown passes while Luke Pinckney had two touchdown runs.
While the Lakers have the better overall record, both teams are 2-2 within Section III's Class C West division. The winner of this game will have a chance at a wild-card position for playoffs, while the loser will not move on to postseason.
That game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at John Howes Stadium at Jordan-Elbridge High School.
Moravia (2-4) vs. Tioga (6-0), 1:30 p.m. Saturday
The Blue Devils are coming off a dramatic 27-26 win against rival Groton last week and are hoping to carry that momentum into another important divisional contest against Tioga.
Last week, Moravia snuck by Groton on a last-minute touchdown from quarterback Kyle Witten to receiver Gavin Stayton. More magic will be required against Tioga, one of Section IV's highest-scoring teams with 250 points on the season.
Weedsport (4-0) at Trumansburg (1-3), 7 p.m. Friday
The Warriors remain one of two undefeated teams in Section III's 8-man league with an impressive point differential of 256-134. Only one other team in the section, South Lewis, has a perfect record through four weeks.
Leading Weedsport in last week's win over New York Mills was Reece Ahearn, Jacob Maloof and Aidan Mabbett, who all had at least 60 rushing yards and a touchdown. Jake Brown also had two touchdowns, one on a rushing attempt and another on an interception.
The Warriors' defense did have its worst outing of the season so far, allowing 56 points, while New York Mills quarterback Antonio Talerico passed for six touchdowns and 465 yards.
Trumansburg, which is part of Section IV's 8-man league that includes seven teams, has scored only 50 points in four games, but the Blue Raiders have also allowed only 104.
Auburn (5-1) vs. East Syracuse Minoa (4-2), 6:30 p.m. Friday
The Maroons are peaking at the right time of the season, having scored at least 50 points on each of their last two games, both wins. Last week against Central Square, quarterback Troy Churney accounted for six total touchdowns — four on the ground and two through the air.
East Syracuse Minoa is coming off a tough 50-14 loss against Carthage, and the Spartans will be looking to upset a Maroons team that can clinch a Class A sectional berth with a win.
The two teams met last season at East Syracuse Minoa, with Auburn earning a 20-6 win in blustery winds that made passing a chore for both sides. In that game, the Maroons racked up almost 300 rushing yards.
Cato-Meridian (6-0) at Adirondack (0-6), 2 p.m. Saturday
The Blue Devils will make their final bid for the top seed in sectionals against a winless Adirondack team. Cato-Meridian, a section semifinalist in Class D last season, has been one of Class C's powers in 2019 and should be considered one of the favorites to take home the sectional crown.
Last week against Hannibal, Cato-Merdian allowed only six points to bring its season total for points against to 39. That's the lowest total for any class size in all of Section III.
While its defense dominates, the offense is efficient. Against Hannibal, quarterback Konar Witkowski completed 5-of-6 passes for 124 yards and a touchdown, while five different players — Isiah Swann, Ozzy Freeman, Bo Toro, Connor Harrington, and Witkowski — had a rushing touchdown.
Port Byron/Union Springs (1-5) at Watkins Glen/Odessa-Montour (2-4), 7 p.m. Saturday
It's been a tough year for the Panthers, who wrap up their season on the road against a non-league opponent. PB/US won its opening game of the season, but has lost five in a row since.