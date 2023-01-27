Welcome to the club: Middleton joins Auburn's 1,000-point group

Leah Middleton has joined exclusive company.

The Maroons' senior became only the sixth player in Auburn varsity girls basketball history to reach 1,000 career points on Friday night, in Auburn's 61-39 win over Central Square.

Middleton entered Friday's action needing nine points to reach the milestone.

She did so in the first quarter.

"I'm very excited for her," Maroons coach Al Giannone said. "She's come up through our program since she was really young. It's an accumulation of a lot of hard work on her part."

Middleton joins Sandy Harding (1,780), Leigh Aziz (1,101), Kelly Grinnell (1,178), Annie Giannone (1,557) and Stef Gera (1,126) in the 1,000-point club for Auburn girls basketball.

Because of a heads up from coach Giannone several weeks back, Middleton was aware that she was approaching 1,000, though unsure that Friday would be the night she reached the mark.

For her 1,000th point, Middleton led a fast break down the right side of the court. While two Central Square players pursued, Middleton took a side step and knocked down a mid-range field goal. Once Middleton scored her ninth point of the night, officials paused play and celebration ensued.

"It was a really special night," Middleton said. "All my teammates came on the floor and cheered for me, the JV team came over, and my parents started holding up posters and they brought out the balloons. They all made it really special.

"I had my suspicions (I was approaching 1,000). My parents aren't so good at keeping secrets. When it happened I was just really excited."

Middleton has been a member of Auburn's varsity team since her freshman year. Her growth has been a fun development to watch for Giannone, who is no stranger to seeing his players reach such milestones.

This one comes with a special anecdote, as Middleton wears the same jersey number -- No. 10 -- that Annie Giannone and Gera, the most recent members of the 1,000-point club, wore.

"It's kinda neat, this is the third player that's worn that number," Giannone said. "All three worked really hard on their game and were great teammates and played on great teams. And they are great kids too."

Middleton finished the night with 18 points, five steals and three assists.

She was the only Maroon to reach double figures in a balanced scoring night. BB Wilson was next with eight points, while Lexi Alberici and Booka Johnson had seven apiece.

Johnson added 10 rebounds.

As she looks ahead to the final quarter of the season, Middleton hopes her individual accomplishment isn't the last exciting memory of her senior season. The Maroons are in pursuit of another SCAC league title, and look to make noise next month in the Section III Class AA tournament, which they should receive one of the top seeds.

"I'm definitely looking to close it out on a high note," Middleton said. "We're looking for a league championship, so that would be really cool. And looking ahead to sectionals, we're trying to take it one game at a time. Hopefully we'll end the season with a bang."

Auburn (12-2) next plays Tuesday at Cortland.

Video: Auburn’s Leah Middleton scores her career 1000th point against Central Square