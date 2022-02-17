Winning with house money: Cato-Meridian girls basketball tops Sauquoit Valley

CATO — In a normal year, the Cato-Meridian girls basketball team would've traveled for its first sectional game.

Thanks to Section III's open tournament format this year, the Blue Devils started the postseason at home.

They took advantage of the home cooking.

Cato-Meridian defeated Sauquoit Valley 51-26 in the preliminary round of the Class C playoffs on Thursday at Cato-Meridian High School.

Ahead by only four at halftime, the Blue Devils turned it on in the third quarter to the tune of 20 points within eight minutes thanks to an opportune offense.

"I'm happy with the energy that we came out with in the second half," Blue Devils coach Kevin Aukema said. "They came out ready to go. They were patient, but they also brought the energy. We were able to attack the basket and our press turned them over a lot, and we were able to finish off some steals we had."

Kaydence Morrissette and Julia Wilson were the only Blue Devils players to exceed double figures. Morrissette, a sophomore, led the team with 20 points while Wilson added 11.

Morrissette, Wilson and freshman Mollie Walton were key in the offensive turnaround, which was by virtue of their defense.

The trio of guards suffocated Sauquoit Valley's ballhanders, who struggled to push the ball past midcourt for most of the second half.

Whether it was from a turnover or an offensive foul, the Blue Devils turned the Indians' mistakes into points.

"Our offense has to come off our defense," Aukema said. "Give them credit, they ran a good press break. But we just started cheating what they were doing all the time. Kaydence did a great job tipping balls and Mollie kept the ball out of the middle, and when we forced them up the sideline we doubled them. Our bigs were back and anticipated passes over the top. It's what that defense is designed to do."

Cato-Meridian has one day to prepare for its next opponent. The 16th-seeded Blue Devils will now travel to second-seeded Thousand Islands (16-3) on Saturday.

Prior to Thursday's game, Aukema told his players they were working with "house money" during this postseason tournament (and then had to explain the term when his team expressed unfamiliarity.

"It's been a long time since we've had a home sectional win, so I told them they can focus on the win tonight," Aukema said. "Tomorrow we're gonna get after Thousand Islands, who we don't know much about yet. I'm gonna stay up late and look at their film. With COVID, it's so easy to watch film now. We're just gonna have a trip up there, and if we can play like we did in the second half, we're gonna compete."

Regardless of the next game's outcome, the 2021-22 season is already a win. Now in Aukema's second season as varsity coach, the Blue Devils have accumulated more wins this season (nine) than the past two combined (six).

Describing the trajectory of the program, Aukema described it as "trending upward."

"I think it's looking great. We've got a lot of young girls and the JVs have good numbers. We have good numbers on varsity. Our eighth and seventh-graders did well," Aukema said. "There's good numbers in the program, and that's important being competitive in practice. I think we're on the upswing."

