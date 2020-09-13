With partner Union Springs affected by league ruling, Port Byron to delay fall sports

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Following the announcement Friday that the Interscholastic Athletic Conference would be postponing all fall sports seasons, the Port Byron Central School District announced that it will take the same step.

Although Port Byron is not officially an IAC school district, its sports programs have been merged for several years with the Union Springs Central School District, which is an IAC school. The conference and section in which each sport plays depends on which school hosts the team. Union Springs is in the Section IV region while Port Byron is located in Section III.

"While we appreciate the disappointment students, coaches and community will have at the loss of the fall season, we would like to celebrate the great victory we had this week. Keeping school open and safe for every student is the only game we need to play and win!" Port Byron said in a Saturday afternoon Facebook post.

Also on Saturday, IAC Executive Director Bill Bryant released a statement further explaining the decision that league's athletic directors made to push all fall sports seasons back to March.