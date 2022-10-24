Worthy top seed: Port Byron field hockey shuts out Weedsport in section semifinals

VERONA — The Panthers are turning title game appearances into an annual rite.

Port Byron field hockey defeated county rival Weedsport 6-0 on Monday in the Section III Class D semifinal at Vernon Verona Sherrill High School.

The win sends the Panthers on their third trip to the section championship game in four years. Port Byron won the title in 2019, did not participate in 2020 due to COVID-19 (no fall sectionals were held) and dropped the final game last fall.

This was the third meeting of the season between the two longtime foes, with a familiar outcome. Port Byron topped Weedsport 6-0 on its home turf in mid-September, then took down the Warriors 5-2 in Weedsport earlier this month.

"I'm extremely proud of this team," Panthers coach Mindy Gilbert said. "These kids have worked hard all year long, from start to finish. We couldn't be more excited to play for another title."

Port Byron's scoring attack was led by Sadie White, who totaled four goals. Her hat trick was completed before halftime, displaying a nose for the net that was too difficult for Weedsport to defend.

"We get her the ball and she's able to execute at the goal," Gilbert said. "She's very hard to stop because she doesn't give up until that ball goes in the goal."

Abby McKay had the Panthers' other two goals. McKay converted following a penalty corner midway through the first quarter, then had the game's final goal with five minutes remaining when the Panthers were awarded a penalty shot.

Two of Port Byron's goals against Warriors goalie Arie Giacolone (17 saves) came via penalty corners. Though the conversion rate wasn't perfect — Port Byron's attempts reached double-digits — Gilbert was pleased with the chances the Panthers are able to generate.

"You feel like every corner should be a goal," Gilbert said. "We stress execution every day in practice, the transition of the ball and finishing at the goal. We want to score every time we have a chance, but I feel we executed well at both ends of the field. There's a lot of communication going on and the kids are very confident and positive."

Next up for the top-seeded Panthers is a meeting with either No. 2 Morrisville-Eaton or No. 3 Sauquoit Valley.

Like they did against Weedsport, Port Byron has already played and beaten Morrisville-Eaton twice this season. The Panthers outscored the Warriors 11-0 in their pair of meetings.

Less familiar are the Indians, who Port Byron did not play during the regular season. Those two teams have not played since 2019, when Port Byron knocked off Sauquoit Valley in the section quarterfinals en route to the title.

As Gilbert notes, a few of her current players were freshmen then. Now they want their own chance to lead a team to glory.

"They got a taste of it at that level," Gilbert said. "Unfortunately we didn't play during the COVID year, then came back last year and fell short. They are determined as seniors to get that sectional title, before they move on to different things. It's been exciting."