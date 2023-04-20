Jack Lamson is his own toughest critic. He's also intensely driven.

That's why, despite serious bouts of adversity, his standard remains the same.

"The kid is tough as nails," Jordan-Elbridge wrestling coach Mike Nguyen said.

He needed to be.

In his junior season as a member of Jordan-Elbridge's combined program with Cato-Meridian, Port Byron and Union Springs — Lamson is a student at Cato-Meridian — the 138-pounder won the Section III, Division II championship in his weight class and later placed eighth at the New York state championships.

The achievement was more poignant considering Lamson was diagnosed with Leber Hereditary Optic Neuropathy, an eye disease that causes sudden blindness in one or both eyes, during the season.

While preparing for sectionals, Lamson also broke his pinky finger on his left hand, another potential blow to his championship hopes.

Jack Lamson's Trophy Case Statistics 43 wins, 4 losses, 26 pins, 224 points for, 12 points against Place Finishes 1st at Port Byron Mid-Winter Classic 1st at OHSL League Tournament 1st at Section III, Class B tournament 1st at Section III, Division II tournament 2nd at Robert Bradshaw Invitational 8th at NYSPHSAA championships

Health is a rarity in a brutal sport like wrestling. Lamson met his obstacles in stride.

"It shows people can battle through adversity and be successful no matter what they're going through. It's all mental," Lamson said. "I'm a big faith guy. I believe in God and believe God has a plan for everybody, and his plan for me was to win that tournament and make a statement.

"I had my hand taped and couldn't really see what I was doing, but I was still gonna come in and do my thing and nothing's gonna stop me."

In preparation for his junior season, Lamson was fueled by the sudden end of his sophomore campaign. In 2021-22 as a 132-pounder, Lamson went 37-2 during the regular season to earn the top seed in his weight class for the Section III, Division II tournament.

In a tournament which a wrestler's best is required, Lamson had an off day. He lost twice in four matches, including the third-place match to Phoenix's Parker Allers — who Lamson defeated in three previous bouts that season — that disrupted hopes of reaching the state tournament.

"It was a real punch in the stomach," Lamson said.

Still, Lamson attended the NYSPHSAA championships to watch teammates and friends compete, and get a feel for the environment he hoped to one day partake in.

The experience was a turning point.

"That's when I quit my other sports. Quit track and field, quit cross country," Lamson said. "I told my dad (John Lamson), 'Dad, I'm just gonna focus on wrestling.' I wrestled the whole summer, and that's where the big leap came from last year to this year."

Lamson was again near-unbeatable during the 2022-23 campaign. He won 37 of his first 38 matches, claimed first place at the Port Byron Mid-Winter Classic, the OHSL league tournament and Section III, Class B tournament, and earned another No. 1 seed at the Division II section championships.

Three days before competition, Lamson broke his finger. Cross-faces, arm bars and cradles — moves that helped Lamson pin opponents in 24 of his 37 wins to that point — were no longer de-facto offensive options.

"I had to resort to something secondary, which is not something you want to do in a high-level match," Lamson said. "You want to get to the stuff you're really good at."

Following a first-round bye, Lamson beat APW/Pulaski’s Ethan Purdy in an 8-2 decision in the quarterfinals, then pinned Central Valley’s Aden Mead in the semifinals.

His championship bout with CVA's Cooper Reed was his closest of the day, but Lamson emerged in a 9-5 decision. With the victory, Lamson earned a berth in the state tournament became the first wrestler from Cato-Meridian to win a section title since Nick Lalone in 2010.

"I'm a pretty emotionally explosive guy, so it was a lot of euphoria," said Nguyen. "I was pretty ecstatic for the kid, his family and the community. Jack won the match, but it was for more than just him. It was a good win for our program. And four myself and our assistant coaches, it was the first sectional champ that we'd coached.

"For him, it was keeping him mentally strong. He's physically gifted and strong and knows how to wrestle. Even without his eyesight and with a broken pinky ... the people he wrestled still have to deal with the pace and pressure he puts on."

When asked about his showing at states — Lamson placed eighth — vision loss and hand issues were sparsely mentioned. Instead, Lamson pointed to a slow start, and how his participation will serve as a valuable learning experience for next year.

The impediments, though, were a factor. Against New York state's best, the margin of error is already razor thin, and Lamson couldn't see the edges of the mat, the scoreboard or the time clock.

Despite that, Lamson exited with three wins and three losses, with three defeats decided by a combined total of five points.

"I'm super proud of the kid. Nobody there was dealing with the things he dealt with at the end of the season. But he stayed the pace and pushed through," Nguyen said. "It just goes to show, this is a brutal sport where you slip up for 10 seconds in a six-minute match and your dreams of becoming a state championship slip away. The greatest thing is that he's a junior, so we've learned from this and can adjust for next year."

When originally diagnosed with LHON, Lamson was primarily impacted in his right eye. While vision on the right has stabilized, blindness has since spread to his left.

Undeterred, Lamson continues to train daily. His senior season, though, could entail a major adjustment.

Lamson has the option of invoking the touch rule if vision issues persist, which requires both wrestlers to maintain contact throughout the match. Any break in contact, the official returns both participants to the center.

Touch rule or not, Lamson thinks regardless of his physical ailment, the only wrestler that can beat him is himself.

"This season showed me that no matter what I'm going through, I'm still a top guy in the state and that I can persevere through anything thrown my way," Lamson said. "No matter if it's broken bones or my eye disease, I can still do what I want to do and do it to perfection."

