Elise Clifford, a senior at Auburn High School, won a national title on Monday as a member of the Syracuse Valley Eagles, a Tier II 19-and-under girls hockey program.

The Eagles took on the East Coast Wizards (Massachusetts) and won 6-1 in a game that was played in Irvine, California.

The 16-player roster includes girls from all over central and western New York, including parts of Buffalo and Rochester. Clifford, along with Rome's Drew Kopek and Cortland's Gabby Cranfield, is one of three players that reside in central New York.

Syracuse scored two goals in the opening period and another early in the second to take a 3-0 lead. While East Coast managed its first tally midway through the middle frame, the Eagles answered with three more to claim the championship.

Clifford, a defenseman, earned an assist on Madison Flory's goal at the 6:24 mark of the second period. Clifford finished with four assists in five tournament games.

A senior at Auburn High, Clifford played varsity hockey for the Maroons from her sophomore through her senior season. She also plays varsity softball as Auburn's starting first baseman.

WRESTLING

Several members of the Ruthless Aggression Wrestling Club competed at teh NYWAY State Wrestling Tournament the weekend of March 25 at the state fairgrounds.

Eight wrestlers brought home state titles: Brady Maneri, Lucas Maneri, Mason Tanner, Logan Sheriff, Cael Powers, Kendall Brahney, Dom Ellis and Gino Hayes.

Rylee Boynton was a runner-up, while Jason Ellis, Orianna Carrasquel and Ryan Brown took third place.