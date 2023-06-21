Boys and Girls Baseball, at Tyburn Academy, is underway for the 2023 summer season.

On Monday, the Tyburn Academy/St. Albert the Great Braves defeated the Byrne Dairy/Auburn Fire Department Yankees 22-8.

Ava Aaliyah Borges, Landon Lopez, Tobias Minor, had three hits apiece for the Braves. Anfernee Borges , Benny Hoey had two hits each. Gianna Jackson, Claire Breezee, Serenity Jones, Cash’mere Session, Tabitha Knapp and Wyatt Chapman all contributed one hit.

For the Yankees, Carson Carberry, Nora Dettmann and Maddox Caci had two hits apiece.

The Braves also earned a win last week, 20-5, over the Reflections Dermatology Red Sox.

Ava Aaliyah Borges, Landyn Lopez, Tobias Minor, and Gianna Jackson all had three hits ; Anfernee Borges, Benny Hoey, Serenity Jones, Tristian Ridley and Claire Breezee all finished with two hits.