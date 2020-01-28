Youth Roundup: Two Auburn squirt teams, mite team win tournaments

Auburn Community Hospital squirt hockey won the Salmon River tournament this weekend.
Auburn defeated Tri County in the first game 6-4. Lexi Jackson scored three goals, Giovanni Manzone had two and LT Tomandl scored one. Tomandl also recorded two assists.
In the second game, Auburn topped Oswego 16-0. Tomandl scored four times, Jackson had three, Ryan McKay posted two, Evan Steinbecher scored two, and Anthony Ciampi, Ely Williams, Mason Horsford and Zach Jones chipped in with one apiece.
For its third game, Auburn beat the Salmon River Storm 5-2. Jackson scored another hat trick while McKay and Steinbecher had one tally apiece.
In the championship, Auburn faced Tri County for the second time and picked up a 4-2 win. Tomandl scored twice, while Jackson and McKay finished with one goal apiece.
In four games, goalie Ben Chapman made 56 saves.
The Siracusa Mechanical Squirts brought home the championship win from the Connor LaFrance Memorial Squirt Tournament in Saratoga this weekend. They snagged the win Friday against Placid, 9-3. Cal Maher had five goals and Luke Siracusa snagged a hat trick. Josiah Freier also added a goal. Brody Johnson and Sam Thornton each added an assist. Tanner Marcellus had 12 saves in net.
Saturday, the Ice Hawks defeated Bethlehem, 4-0. Marcellus earned the shutout. Maher had two goals, while Aiden Weaver and Kingston McGuire (assist) also added one. Addison Baier and Siracusa each chipped in with an assist.
Saturday in the second game, Auburn won against Saratoga, 10-1. Maher (assist) and McGuire each nabbed a hat trick. Baier and Freier (two assists) both scored twice. Assists were also credited to Thornton (three), Siracusa (two), Johnson and Tristan White. Marcellus had three saves in the net.
Sunday the Ice Hawks won the championship against Bethlehem 8-3. Freier (assist), Maher (two assists) and McGuire all scored twice. Baier (assist) and Siracusa both added a goal. Weaver had three assists. Marcellus had four saves in the net.
Mites
Auburn won its home tournament, the Mites Winter Fest, for its fourth tournament victory of the year.
On Friday, Auburn topped Valley Burns 4-0 with two goals from Owen McBride and one apiece from Crew Sennett and Robert Foltz (assist).
Facing Valley on Saturday, Auburn earned a 15-2 win. Evan Casler scored four goals, Connor Meyer had three goals and an assist, Sennett, Foltz and Dominic Catalfano scored two each, and Nicolas Simmons and McBride (two assists) had one.
The second Saturday game was a 4-1 win over Elmira. Meyer scored twice, while Casler and Simmons had one each.
Sunday’s game concluded as a 13-1 win for Auburn. Casler scored five of the goals while Sennett posted four. McBride posted two goals with two assists, and Meyer and Antonio Ragucci had the others.
Pee Wees
Whitestown 3, Auburn 2; Auburn 4, Camillus 4: Simmonds, Brady & Loi Oral Surgery was led by goals from Matthew Hoey and Max Laraway against Whitestown. Judah Young, TJ Pisciotti and Liam Wride earned assists. Jonah Young made 16 saves.
Judah Young led the team with a hat trick against Camillus, while Wride scored the other goal. Jonah YOung made 18 saves.