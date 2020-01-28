Youth Roundup: Two Auburn squirt teams, mite team win tournaments

Saturday in the second game, Auburn won against Saratoga, 10-1. Maher (assist) and McGuire each nabbed a hat trick. Baier and Freier (two assists) both scored twice. Assists were also credited to Thornton (three), Siracusa (two), Johnson and Tristan White. Marcellus had three saves in the net.

Sunday the Ice Hawks won the championship against Bethlehem 8-3. Freier (assist), Maher (two assists) and McGuire all scored twice. Baier (assist) and Siracusa both added a goal. Weaver had three assists. Marcellus had four saves in the net.

Mites

Auburn won its home tournament, the Mites Winter Fest, for its fourth tournament victory of the year.

On Friday, Auburn topped Valley Burns 4-0 with two goals from Owen McBride and one apiece from Crew Sennett and Robert Foltz (assist).

Facing Valley on Saturday, Auburn earned a 15-2 win. Evan Casler scored four goals, Connor Meyer had three goals and an assist, Sennett, Foltz and Dominic Catalfano scored two each, and Nicolas Simmons and McBride (two assists) had one.

The second Saturday game was a 4-1 win over Elmira. Meyer scored twice, while Casler and Simmons had one each.