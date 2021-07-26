Analysis: Sabres back at Square 1 in seeking to trade Eichel

An internal debate over Eichel's disk led to a series of mixed messages from the team over the seriousness of the injury and when he could return. The tide eventually turned against keeping Eichel.

Adams has been consistent in saying he respects Eichel as a player and a person.

At the same time, Adams has reiterated that he believes the future rests with a young core of developing players who showed signs of bonding under new coach Don Granato over the final half of the season and expressed a desire to be in Buffalo.

"We need to create a culture here and a foundation that is almost one of those situations where they get up in the morning and just can't wait to get to the rink," Adams said. "I see signs of it and that excites me. The foundation of our organization has to be built the right way, has to be strong. And I think we took huge steps this weekend."

That core doesn't appear to include Eichel, and instead points to centers Dylan Cozens and Casey Mittelstadt, defenseman Rasmus Dahlin and eventually Owen Power, the University of Michigan defenseman whom Buffalo drafted No. 1 on Friday.