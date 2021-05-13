As Sabres' coaching search begins, Granato reaffirms desire to stay

“I commend Donnie a lot for the job that he did,” said Sabres winger Kyle Okposo. “He was fantastic when he took over. He came in in one of the toughest situations that I’ve seen in 14 years of pro hockey and he came in and he did a heck of a job.”

Most important for the Sabres’ future, the team’s young players thrived under Granato, most notably Casey Mittelstadt, a center who was drafted eighth overall in 2017. Mittelstadt had nine goals and eight assists for 17 points in the final 22 games.

Rasmus Dahlin, the defenseman drafted first overall in 2018, returned to form under Granato and told reporters Tuesday: “His way to play was how I learned to play hockey. But the thing I felt was that he trusted me as a player. He really saw what my potential was and I felt comfortable playing out there. I wasn’t thinking too much."

Center Dylan Cozens, drafted seventh overall in 2019, and winger Tage Thompson, a prospect acquired in the Ryan O’Reilly trade, were among the young players who thrived, with the latter totaling seven of his career-high eight goals with Granato as coach.

Though changes to the roster are inevitable and Adams wants to speak to coaching candidates from different backgrounds, he will prioritize hiring someone who can help young players improve.

“Certainly, we have a lot of young players, so the development is critical,” said Adams. “And one of the key messages that came out from our young players at the end of the season meetings was they felt like they weren’t caught in the middle. They understood exactly what they were supposed to do and then they felt that they were believed in by the staff, meaning if they made a mistake, they could understand what it was and now let’s go back out there and not do it again.”

