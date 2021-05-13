As Sabres' coaching search begins, Granato reaffirms desire to stay

The expressions of frustrations from the Buffalo Sabres' top two players, Jack Eichel and Sam Reinhart, has not changed Don Granato's mind.
Granato, tabbed the interim coach after Ralph Krueger's firing, reaffirmed his desire to lead the franchise next season. The 53-year-old coached the Sabres to a 9-16-3 record, including one game he missed because of a false positive Covid-19 test.
"We’re going to get better every day, and the better we can progress, the more those wins are going to come or signs of those wins are coming," Granato said during his end-of-season media availability Wednesday. "And I think our guys have felt that they know they’re building something, and that was great to be a part of and obviously, I’d like to be a part of moving forward."
However, Granato must wait to hear if he is the Sabres’ choice. General Manager Kevyn Adams told reporters on Wednesday that he plans to conduct a thorough search, much like the one that ended with the Sabres hiring Seth Appert to coach the Rochester Americans.
"I told Donnie, selfishly, I learned a ton through the coaching search process that we went through in the American Hockey League with Seth Appert ultimately being named," said Adams. "I talked to a lot of different people. Every one of those conversations I learned from and I’ve said from the beginning that I want to talk to a lot of people with our current situation in Buffalo. I want to learn, I want to ask questions.
"I just want to talk to a lot of different people with a lot of different backgrounds, so we’re going to do that. Donnie totally understood and I think he believes he’s ready and capable of being a head coach of this team. I understand that he did a very good job, like I said, under challenging circumstances and now we’ll go through the process."
Granato and Adams briefly discussed the matter in the aftermath of the Sabres finishing last in the NHL for the fourth time in eight years with a record of 15-34-7. Granato, who was hired as an assistant under Krueger in June 2019, took over on March 17 after the Sabres endured their 12th consecutive loss.
The Sabres were without Jack Eichel, who played his final game March 7 after suffering a herniated disk in his neck. Jake McCabe, the team’s top defenseman, was out for the season after undergoing knee surgery. Their top two goalies, Linus Ullmark and Carter Hutton, also were injured.
Eric Staal, a 36-year-old center with whom Adams won the Stanley Cup in Carolina in 2016, was traded to Montreal on March 26. Former Hart Trophy winner Taylor Hall and center Curtis Lazar were dealt to Boston ahead of the April 12 deadline.
Yet, the Sabres gradually improved under Granato. After the team earned the dubious distinction of owning the longest winless streak in franchise history (18 games), Granato led the Sabres to a 9-11-2 record, including at least one win over each of the East Division’s four playoff teams: Pittsburgh, Washington, Boston and the New York Islanders.
“I commend Donnie a lot for the job that he did,” said Sabres winger Kyle Okposo. “He was fantastic when he took over. He came in in one of the toughest situations that I’ve seen in 14 years of pro hockey and he came in and he did a heck of a job.”
Most important for the Sabres’ future, the team’s young players thrived under Granato, most notably Casey Mittelstadt, a center who was drafted eighth overall in 2017. Mittelstadt had nine goals and eight assists for 17 points in the final 22 games.
Rasmus Dahlin, the defenseman drafted first overall in 2018, returned to form under Granato and told reporters Tuesday: “His way to play was how I learned to play hockey. But the thing I felt was that he trusted me as a player. He really saw what my potential was and I felt comfortable playing out there. I wasn’t thinking too much."
Center Dylan Cozens, drafted seventh overall in 2019, and winger Tage Thompson, a prospect acquired in the Ryan O’Reilly trade, were among the young players who thrived, with the latter totaling seven of his career-high eight goals with Granato as coach.
Though changes to the roster are inevitable and Adams wants to speak to coaching candidates from different backgrounds, he will prioritize hiring someone who can help young players improve.
“Certainly, we have a lot of young players, so the development is critical,” said Adams. “And one of the key messages that came out from our young players at the end of the season meetings was they felt like they weren’t caught in the middle. They understood exactly what they were supposed to do and then they felt that they were believed in by the staff, meaning if they made a mistake, they could understand what it was and now let’s go back out there and not do it again.”