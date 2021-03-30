Casey Mittelstadt thrust into prominent role with Sabres low on centers

This was the next development step the Sabres anticipated from Mittelstadt after he was sent to Rochester in December 2019. The move came as a shock because he had already played in more than 100 games in the NHL, but former General Manager Jason Botterill wanted to provide Mittelstadt with an opportunity to sharpen specific areas of his game without having to worry about getting benched or impacting team performance in the NHL.

Mittelstadt totaled nine goals with 16 assists for 25 points in 36 games with Rochester. More important, Mittelstadt played in every situation, including the penalty kill. This provided him with a stronger foundation away from the puck. Mittelstadt then spent the summer working with his strength coach, former Sabres forward Erik Rasmussen to improve his strength and fitness.

Equipped with knowledge from two-plus seasons of professional hockey, and the physical tools to win puck battles in the NHL, Mittelstadt arrived at Sabres training camp in January with a determination to carve out a role. His progress at center in the season’s final weeks could be one of the more important storylines to watch given the Sabres’ need for more talent at the position.