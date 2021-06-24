Confident Lightning, Islanders ready for Game 7 challenge

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning haven't lost consecutive postseason games in over two years and haven't faced a winner-take-all challenge since 2018.

That may speak to how difficult they've been to beat in the playoffs lately. Neither streak will mean anything when the defending Stanley Cup champions face the New York Islanders in Game 7 of the NHL semifinals on Friday night.

"You get to a Game 7, you know what's at stake. You play all year to get to this point," Islanders coach Barry Trotz said. "You get one opportunity."

The Lightning is 13-0 in games following a playoff loss since beginning of last year's title run, including an 8-0 rout of the Islanders in Game 5.

The Islanders evened the series at three games apiece by overcoming a two-goal deficit in a 3-2 overtime victory on Wednesday.

And while Tampa Bay has been as resilient as any team the last two postseasons, coach Jon Cooper and his players aren't taking anything for granted in their bid to become the first repeat champions since the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016 and 2017.