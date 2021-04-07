Harrington: Sabres' progress could make Don Granato a candidate for the job

Maybe General Manager Kevyn Adams was indecisive. Not a good look. Maybe he couldn't get Terry and Kim Pegula to sign off on a change and thus have to pay Krueger not to coach. Also not a good look.

Whatever it was, Granato is at least in the better-late-than-never file. And don't throw up Ron Rolston to me either. When he was promoted from Rochester after the 2013 firing of Lindy Ruff, it quickly became obvious he was in over his head and didn't belong in the NHL.

Granato, on the other hand, has been a clear upgrade from the man he replaced.

Come the offseason, it would probably be better if the Sabres could lure a longtime NHL coach like Bruce Boudreau, Claude Julien or Gerard Gallant. And if John Tortorella comes available from Columbus, you have to inquire with him and see if he'd want to bring his brand of butt-kicking here. This franchise could use it.

That said, any of the four names above are going to be want big money and big security. It seems unlikely that Adams – and, by extension, the Pegulas – are interested in that kind of investment in a coach at this point in time.

So would some college coach really be a better option than Granato?