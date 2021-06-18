Islanders in familiar series hole, down 2-1 vs. Lightning

Now the Islanders have to find a way to manage another series comeback against the defending champion Lightning, who have been matching New York's defensive intensity and physical play.

"It's on us to do it, not hope or anything like that. We put in the work," Trotz said. "The funny thing is is that the longer you go into playoffs the teams get better and better. That's where you've got to really dial in your game, you've got to dial in the effort."

The Islanders have five goals on 85 shots against Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy in the first three games after averaging 3.6 per game in their first two series.

"Just look at their back end," Barzal said about the Lightning. "They got long, heavy D that move wall and obviously Vasilevskiy is one of the best in the league. So I think you combine those two things it makes it tough."

After a 2-1 loss at home in the series opener in a game Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper didn't think his team played its best, the Lightning have won two straight while outscoring the Islanders 6-3. They've picked up their defensive intensity since while getting in passing lanes. Tampa Bay blocked 21 shots in Thursday night's win after totaling 16 in the first two games.