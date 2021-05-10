Jack Eichel: There's a 'disconnect' with Sabres about recovery from injury

Jack Eichel researched and sought advice from multiple doctors.

Then came the private meetings with bosses in which the 24-year-old captain of the Buffalo Sabres used all he learned to express his preferred treatment plan to repair the herniated disk in his neck that cut his sixth National Hockey League short at only 21 games.

When Eichel’s wish to have surgery as soon as possible was vetoed and another season without playoff hockey in Buffalo ended, he broke his silence. His words during a 24-minute video conference call with reporters Monday will have implications that could determine the course of a franchise that finished at the bottom of the NHL in four of the past eight years.

“For sure, I would say I've been a bit upset about the way things have been handled since I've been hurt. I would be lying to say that things have moved smoothly since my injury,” said Eichel. “So yeah, I think there's been a bit of a disconnect I think from the organization and myself. It's been tough at times.

"But right now, for me, I think the most important thing is just trying to get healthy and figure out a way to be available to play hockey next year, wherever that might be.”