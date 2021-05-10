Jack Eichel: There's a 'disconnect' with Sabres about recovery from injury

Jack Eichel researched and sought advice from multiple doctors.
Then came the private meetings with bosses in which the 24-year-old captain of the Buffalo Sabres used all he learned to express his preferred treatment plan to repair the herniated disk in his neck that cut his sixth National Hockey League short at only 21 games.
When Eichel’s wish to have surgery as soon as possible was vetoed and another season without playoff hockey in Buffalo ended, he broke his silence. His words during a 24-minute video conference call with reporters Monday will have implications that could determine the course of a franchise that finished at the bottom of the NHL in four of the past eight years.
“For sure, I would say I've been a bit upset about the way things have been handled since I've been hurt. I would be lying to say that things have moved smoothly since my injury,” said Eichel. “So yeah, I think there's been a bit of a disconnect I think from the organization and myself. It's been tough at times.
"But right now, for me, I think the most important thing is just trying to get healthy and figure out a way to be available to play hockey next year, wherever that might be.”
The decision is not up to Eichel. At least not yet. Under contract for five more years with an average annual value of $10 million, Eichel must follow the Sabres’ orders. His only recourse would be filing a grievance with the NHL Players’ Association, a process that could give he and his representatives an opportunity to present their case to an independent arbitrator.
The Sabres, meanwhile, prefer that surgery be the last option, as Eichel has been treated with rest and physical rehabilitation. General Manager Kevyn Adams is not scheduled to speak to the media until Wednesday morning.
When Adams took control of Sabres hockey operations following the firing of Jason Botterill last June, the first-time general manager quickly worked to build a relationship with Eichel, the player whom the team drafted second overall following a tank season in 2014-15.
Adams then received calls from other teams gauging the Sabres’ interest in trading Eichel, an elite center who was coming off a career-high 36-goal season. Adams rebuffed those overtures, insisting he had no intention to trade Eichel. That was before a 15-win 2020-21 season in which Ralph Krueger, a coach with whom Eichel built a strong bond, lost his job amid a franchise-record 18-game winless streak.
A youth movement under interim coach Don Granato produced promising results, but it’s unclear which direction Adams will choose to take this summer. Any plan will likely revolve around Eichel’s future in Buffalo, which he acknowledged will be on his mind in the coming months.
“I think I have a lot of thinking to do this offseason,” said Eichel. “I think there’s a lot that I have to consider. But for now, obviously, I’m here. I’m the captain of this hockey team and my goal is to be available and to try and help the guys in the room and to help this organization win hockey games. I’ll continue to do that as long as I’m here.”
Surgery is still a possibility, according to Eichel, who stated that his only goal is to position himself for success at the start of next season. He also provided insight into why he shot a career-worst 3.3% while totaling only two goals and 16 assists in 21 games before his last day in the lineup on March 7.
Eichel confirmed that a broken rib suffered during a preseason workout at LECOM Harborcenter in December caused him to miss the start of training camp. He’s also been playing through a lingering abdominal injury that occurred last season, an ailment that could not be treated in the summer of 2020 because of travel restrictions in place amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Eichel also suffered an ankle sprain that kept him out of the lineup for two February games in New Jersey.
Yet, for all Eichel endured during a season that included a two-week pause resulting from a Covid-19 outbreak on the team, he declined to use those obstacles as the reason why he produced far below his expectations.
“When I was in the lineup, I definitely didn't contribute and play as well as I needed to play, and as well as this team needed me to play,” said Eichel. “That's just a hard truth. That's what it comes down to. I was not good enough. I can look myself in the mirror and say, `You weren't good enough this year. The times you were in the lineup, you weren't good enough. I've just got to be better. I've got to be a better hockey player.”
Eichel did not appear dejected. He spoke confidently about what’s possible in his future, expressing belief that he only “scratched the surface” with a remarkable 2019-20 season in which his 17-game point streak and 36 goals thrust him into the talk of potential future Hart Trophy winners. Eichel’s focus is on returning to, and exceeding, that form.
And he did not sound so sure that his career will continue in Buffalo. He admitted the vacant head coaching position has not been on his mind. Though Eichel spoke glowingly of the people inside the Sabres’ dressing room, he also stated the obvious: change is coming. He knows his name will be mentioned in trade rumors.
It’s unclear how much, if at all, a possible trade return would be impacted by Eichel missing 33 games with the injury. Surgery on a herniated disk typically requires six weeks for recovery, which will impact his on- and off-ice training regimen. Where Eichel spends next season does not seem to be on the forefront of his mind. As he said repeatedly Monday, his focus is on what’s best for him and his career.
“Listen, my number one interest and my number one goal is Jack Eichel, you know what I mean?” said Eichel. “You’ve got to look after yourself, you’ve got to look after what you think is best for yourself, and the organization has a similar job to do, but it’s to look after what’s best for the Buffalo Sabres.”