Mike Harrington: No matter the result, Dylan Cozens quickly piling up experience

Cozens lost the opening faceoff clean to Sidney Crosby, then got bumped off the puck in the defensive zone by Jake Guentzel. But when defenseman Kris Letang pinched too much and Anders Bjork tied up Letang and Bryan Rust to leave Crosby and Guentzel stuck in the zone behind the play, Cozens was off.

It was a 2-on-1 with the puck still inside the Buffalo blue line and Cozens flew right by the Sabres bench. By stride six, he was already crossing the center red line. Once in the zone, his saucer pass burned Brian Dumoulin and found Ruotsalainen for a one-timer that produced a goal just 26 seconds into the game. The Penguins never caught up as Buffalo won 4-2.

"I saw there was a chance, an opportunity for an odd man rush," Cozens said. "So I just used my legs to get away as fast as I could to create time and space to hopefully make a good play. Obviously, it worked out. So it's always nice to get one on the first shift like that."

You draft at No. 7 overall for offense and Cozens would certainly like to have more than four goals and 11 points thus far. But especially with Jack Eichel out for the season, this is a multi-game lab for Cozens to show he can be a 200-footer center in the NHL. He's had matchups with the likes of Washington's Nicklas Backstrom and Crosby the last few days, and Tuesday's foes were Boston's David Krejci and Charlie Coyle.