New Sabres GM squashes trade rumors surrounding captain Eichel

Kevyn Adams is listening to any team that calls to inquire about one of his players, but the Buffalo Sabres general manager made it clear Tuesday that he’s not planning to deal Jack Eichel, who has been the subject of trade rumors since he expressed frustration to reporters following another losing season.

"Here's the thing: People call and make phone calls and ask about players every day,” Adams said during a previously scheduled interview with The Instigators on WGR Radio. “My job is to listen. ... We have no intention and we're not looking to do anything with Jack."

Another Eichel trade rumor surfaced Monday with TSN’s Bob McKenzie reporting the New York Rangers are among a group of teams that called Adams to inquire about Eichel’s availability. Eichel’s agent, Peter Fish, told McKenzie that, while the 23-year-old center is frustrated, he has not requested a trade and plans to return to the city soon to prepare for training camp.

Social media has been ripe with speculation since Eichel, who scored a career-high 36 goals during the Sabres’ ninth consecutive non-playoff season in 2019-20, told reporters in May that he’s “fed up” with losing after five “tough” years in Buffalo.