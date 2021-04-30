Retiring Ryan Miller: 'Buffalo is always going to have a big part of my heart'

“I think it all just hit at the right time and yeah, we got close and it will forever kind of be something where I wish we had gotten over that hump, but it was very satisfying to know that we came together as a group,” Miller said of those teams. “We played the right way and we had a great relationship with the city. We enjoyed ourselves and enjoyed our time and there was nowhere else we’d rather be than right where we were. Yeah, that was a really great time.

"I hope for that for Buffalo in the future. I hope that they can gather that kind of energy and they can gather that kind of team where they have that vibe and they have that feeling. That would make me feel happy for sure.”

With the Sabres sitting 30th in the NHL and headed toward a third consecutive nonplayoff season, a Miller trade was inevitable in 2013-14.

Tim Murray had recently taken over as general manager, assisted by president of hockey operations Pat LaFontaine and under the ownership of Terry and Kim Pegula. The Sabres were headed toward a rebuild and Miller was coveted by teams across the NHL. A contract extension wasn’t in the works and trade rumors swirled for the better part of a year.