Retiring Ryan Miller: 'Buffalo is always going to have a big part of my heart'

BOSTON – Ryan Miller wanted to pick the right time to say goodbye to the people, teams, cities and sport that shaped him.
As only Miller could, the 40-year-old goaltender plotted out his retirement announcement with the same grace and dedication that he’s applied to his craft for 18 years in the National Hockey League. Yet, no amount of planning could prepare him for what occurred hours after he revealed Thursday that the 2020-21 season would be his last.
Miller, still beloved in Western New York for his heroics with the Buffalo Sabres from 2002-14, needed a few moments to collect his thoughts after watching a tribute video that included well wishes from family, former teammates and coaches and play-by-play announcer Rick Jeanneret.
“I’ll get it together in a second,” an emotional Miller said between taking sips from a plastic water bottle.
Miller then delivered a heartfelt opening statement in which he thanked everyone who helped him become the all-time wins leader among U.S.-born goalies. This was also an opportunity for Miller to acknowledge the place where his professional success began: Buffalo.
His difficult final season on a young Anaheim Ducks team – including a .882 save percentage in 12 appearances – is a miniscule footnote in a tremendous career that spanned four teams, none more impactful on his career than the Sabres, who drafted Miller in the fifth round, 138th overall, in 1999.
After three remarkable seasons at Michigan State, Miller arrived in Buffalo in 2002, tabbed the next great goaltender in franchise history. He appeared in only 15 games that season, losing his NHL debut with 21 saves in a loss to Martin Brodeur’s New Jersey Devils on Nov. 19, 2002.
However, it wasn’t until the 2005-06 season that Miller grabbed hold of the crease that he would man in Buffalo for almost a decade. Miller remains the Sabres’ goaltending leader in games played (540) and wins (284). He spent parts of 11 seasons with the team, leading the Sabres to back-to-back unforgettable playoff runs that ended with losses in the 2006 and 2007 Eastern Conference finals.
“Buffalo is always going to have a big part of my heart,” said Miller. “I feel like I really grew up there. … I always felt like I kind of owed something to Buffalo in a way. I always wanted to do right by the fans. It was a big inspiration behind a lot of the work in the community and charity and stuff like that.
“I felt like I was doing something I was very lucky to be doing and Buffalo was allowing me to do it, so I should be trying to make Buffalo a better place by giving my time and giving attention and sometimes giving opportunity or money to different charities that would just make the community rise up just a little bit. That would just make me feel better about what I was getting from Buffalo.”
Miller is the only athlete to be named top goalie by the NCAA, Winter Olympics and NHL. The latter accomplishment came when he totaled a .929 save percentage and 2.22 goals-against average while playing a remarkable 69 of 82 games for the Sabres in 2010. Miller also helped the franchise capture the Presidents’ Trophy in 2006-07, winning 40 of 63 games in a 113-point season.
He ranks 14th on the NHL’s wins list, 12th in saves (21,621) and 19th in games played (794). He's also fifth in save percentage among all-time NHL goaltenders with 700 appearances. The only four others with a higher save percentage are Dominik Hasek (.922), Roberto Luongo (.919), Henrik Lundqvist (.918) and Tomas Vokoun (.917).
Off the ice, Miller was a pillar in the Buffalo community, as his Catwalk for Charity annual event was well-attended by young hockey fans and proceeds benefited Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. Last June, Miller auctioned off game-used equipment with proceeds benefiting FeedMore WNY and the Buffalo Police Athletic League.
Beloved by fans for his big-game heroics, Miller was in goal for 47 Sabres playoff games, including seven during the franchise’s last postseason appearance in 2011. None were as memorable as the consecutive playoff runs that ended in the Eastern Conference finals.
The tribute video that preceded his comments Thursday included messages from former Sabres teammates Daniel Briere, Thomas Vanek, Paul Gaustad, Jason Pominville, Martin Biron, Andrew Peters and Patrick Kaleta, most of whom were part of those playoff runs.
“I think it all just hit at the right time and yeah, we got close and it will forever kind of be something where I wish we had gotten over that hump, but it was very satisfying to know that we came together as a group,” Miller said of those teams. “We played the right way and we had a great relationship with the city. We enjoyed ourselves and enjoyed our time and there was nowhere else we’d rather be than right where we were. Yeah, that was a really great time.
"I hope for that for Buffalo in the future. I hope that they can gather that kind of energy and they can gather that kind of team where they have that vibe and they have that feeling. That would make me feel happy for sure.”
With the Sabres sitting 30th in the NHL and headed toward a third consecutive nonplayoff season, a Miller trade was inevitable in 2013-14.
Tim Murray had recently taken over as general manager, assisted by president of hockey operations Pat LaFontaine and under the ownership of Terry and Kim Pegula. The Sabres were headed toward a rebuild and Miller was coveted by teams across the NHL. A contract extension wasn’t in the works and trade rumors swirled for the better part of a year.
Yet, Miller’s trade to St. Louis on Feb. 28, 2014, shocked him and Sabres fans. Miller wiped tears from his eyes as he addressed the media after learning that he was leaving his adopted home.
Miller and captain Steve Ott were dealt to St. Louis for goalie Jaroslav Halak, winger Chris Stewart, prospect William Carrier and two draft picks. The Sabres have used 15 goalies since Miller’s departure, none of whom have experienced sustained success. They’ve also struggled to draft and development a capable replacement, one of several reasons why the franchise is marred in a 10-year playoff drought, tied for longest in NHL history.
Miller, meanwhile, fell short of a Stanley Cup in St. Louis before moving on to Vancouver and Anaheim, where he’s spent the past four seasons. He wants to eventually pursue a career in managing an NHL team. But first, Miller wants to show his son, Bodhi, the city where it all began and where the family name will likely someday hang from the rafters of KeyBank Center.
"I’d like to reconnect with some people there and see how everyone’s doing," said Miller.