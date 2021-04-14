Sabres announce captain Eichel out for remainder of season

The silence surrounding Jack Eichel’s status ended Wednesday with the Buffalo Sabres announcing that their 24-year-old captain will miss the final 14 games with a herniated disk in his neck.
That Eichel is sitting out the final three weeks of a 10th consecutive nonplayoff season might seem inconsequential. Eichel, the Sabres’ first-line center and power-play quarterback, has not skated with the team since a 5-3 loss to the New York Islanders in Nassau Coliseum on March 7.
The television feed showed Eichel wincing in pain and flexing his neck on the bench following a third period hit from behind. It was the latest setback in a calamitous sixth season for Eichel, who finished with two goals and 16 assists for 18 points and a minus-9 rating in 21 games.
Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported Eichel will undergo surgery, a report that interim coach Don Granato did not comment on following practice Wednesday in Washington’s Capital One Arena. The timing of the decision will allow Eichel ample time to train this offseason, as he’s expected to be at full health for the start of the 2021-22 season.
However, Eichel’s difficult season and recovery could impact the Sabres’ short- and long-term plans. It’s no secret the third-year captain isn’t pleased with having not experienced team success since he was drafted second overall in 2015, and his fondness for former coach Ralph Krueger has raised further questions about Eichel’s future in Buffalo. He’s played under three coaches – Don Granato would be the fourth – and three general managers.
The abrupt firing of former General Manager Jason Botterill and 21 other hockey operations employees in June 2020 led teams to call the Sabres to see if Eichel would be available in a trade. General Manager Kevyn Adams listened to those inquiries, though he insisted that he had no intention of trading Eichel.
If Adams planned on exploring an Eichel trade this summer, he might be forced to wait. Will teams be willing to part with a significant package of players, prospects or draft picks after Eichel’s bad luck-stricken season that ended with a significant neck injury? The trade return would improve with Eichel back on the ice and performing to his potential.
Granato would not say how or when Eichel’s injury occurred, but Eichel played through a few ailments throughout the season. He missed the start of training camp with an upper-body injury, sat out two games in February with a lower-body injury and hasn’t been seen since that game on Long Island. Some of his performance can also be pinned on the Sabres’ two-week pause following a Covid-19 outbreak in February.
“Very difficult,” Granato when asked about Eichel’s season. “Knowing him as a person, his commitment, his character and he’s playing through it. It’s not something you want exposed, obviously, because it’s such a competitive environment. That’s information you don’t want the opponents to have, obviously, for his safety. It’s a bummer. It is. You just hope for him to feel better every day and improve every day. That in essence what you think of and how you think about it.”
It’s unclear what Adams’ plan is for his second offseason as general manager. According to CapFriendly.com, the Sabres will have approximately $32.5 million in salary cap space. Defenseman Jake McCabe and goalie Linus Ullmark are among their top pending unrestricted free agents. Forward Sam Reinhart and defenseman Rasmus Dahlin will be restricted free agents.
With Eichel injured and the Sabres sitting at the bottom of the NHL, Adams pivoted to prioritizing player development following Krueger’s firing. Eric Staal, Brandon Montour, Taylor Hall and Curtis Lazar were traded. Dylan Cozens, Casey Mittelstadt, Rasmus Asplund, Tage Thompson and Henri Jokiharju have been thrust into prominent roles. The trade that sent Hall and Lazar to Boston landed the Sabres 24-year-old winger Anders Bjork.
Would Eichel want to lead a youth movement in 2021-22? Adams has stockpiled draft picks as currency for the expansion drafts and trades, a possible route to upgrading this roster without overspending in free agency. The rapid development of young players, particularly Dahlin, could make this team relevant next season if goaltending holds up.
The biggest question might be the coaching decision. Ten days after Eichel’s last game, Krueger was fired amid a stretch that resulted in a franchise-record 18-game winless stream. Granato, whom Eichel knew through USA Hockey, took over in an interim capacity and has led the Sabres to a 4-2-3 record over their last nine games.
Adams told reporters following the trade deadline Monday that Granato is “in the mix” to stay on as head coach for the 2021-22 season. Following Krueger’s departure, Adams called Eichel to explain why the decision, but it’s fair to wonder if Eichel is willing to play for another coach when a path to the playoffs isn’t clear.
“But Jack and I do – you can ask him, I guess – we do, I feel, have a good relationship,” said Adams. “We’ve talked about his own situation, we’ve talked about our team, we’ve talked about previously when the coaching change was made and helping him understand why and what the reasons were. I feel good we have that open communication. I’ve encouraged Jack to ask questions. I’ve said this to you guys before, the players on the ice, they feel it, they know, they’re in the trenches, they’re dealing with it every day. So, it’s valuable for me to ask them questions and listen. Sometimes it’s just important to ask the right question and then listen to the answer before you make decisions.”
This season was supposed to be Eichel’s opportunity to lead the Sabres closer to contention. He totaled a career-high 36 goals among 78 points in the Covid-19-shortened 2019-20 season, earning him votes for the Hart Trophy.
The plan was for Eichel to join forces with Hall, a former Hart Trophy winner and left wing whose elite speed could make the Sabres’ top line one of the best in the National Hockey League. The two helped lead the team’s power play to near the top of the league, but they skated together for only 166:25 at 5-on-5, as Krueger desperately tried to piece together multiple effective scoring lines.
According to Evolving-Hockey.com, Eichel ranked second on the Sabres in generating on-ice shot quality at 5-on-5 and he was their top forward in terms of limiting opponents’ shot quality at even-strength. However, Eichel shot a career-worst 3.3% – for context, he had a 15.9 shooting percentage in 2019-20 – and, according to MoneyPuck.com, his goals above expected, a metric that illustrates a player’s ability to finish scoring chances, is the 13th-worst mark in the NHL.
Though Eichel is under contract, he will gain leverage when his no-movement clause begins in 2022-23. This would allow him to determine where he can be traded. If Adams chooses not to begin a rebuild, Eichel could remain part of a core that also includes Reinhart, Dahlin, Cozens and Jeff Skinner.
The team also finally has depth down the middle behind Eichel, as Mittelstadt and Cozens have emerged as effective options at center.
While an early end to the season became a forgone conclusion Monday when Adams said Eichel would still be out a while, confirmation now raises questions about what’s next for an organization that once tanked an entire season to land the face of the franchise.