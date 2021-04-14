Sabres announce captain Eichel out for remainder of season

Adams told reporters following the trade deadline Monday that Granato is “in the mix” to stay on as head coach for the 2021-22 season. Following Krueger’s departure, Adams called Eichel to explain why the decision, but it’s fair to wonder if Eichel is willing to play for another coach when a path to the playoffs isn’t clear.

“But Jack and I do – you can ask him, I guess – we do, I feel, have a good relationship,” said Adams. “We’ve talked about his own situation, we’ve talked about our team, we’ve talked about previously when the coaching change was made and helping him understand why and what the reasons were. I feel good we have that open communication. I’ve encouraged Jack to ask questions. I’ve said this to you guys before, the players on the ice, they feel it, they know, they’re in the trenches, they’re dealing with it every day. So, it’s valuable for me to ask them questions and listen. Sometimes it’s just important to ask the right question and then listen to the answer before you make decisions.”

This season was supposed to be Eichel’s opportunity to lead the Sabres closer to contention. He totaled a career-high 36 goals among 78 points in the Covid-19-shortened 2019-20 season, earning him votes for the Hart Trophy.