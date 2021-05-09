Wrapup: Sabres' high expectations unravel with last-place finish

"I think a lot of guys, including myself, owe Donnie quite a bit," Mittelstadt said, Saturday. "He challenged me when he took over and pushed me to become a better player."

Defenseman Rasmus Dahlin acknowledged regaining his confidence in being free to play more of a two-way role under the new coach. And even veteran Sam Reinhart proved he could capably fill a top-line center role — something he struggled with in his first six-plus NHL seasons — in leading the team with a career-best matching 25 goals and 40 points.

Granato would like nothing more but continue what he's started as a first-time NHL coach.

"When you improve enough, there's a tipping point where everything becomes consistent. Having invested time in that, of course you want to stay," Granato said. "But we all know the business. And we don't know the answer to that yet. And we'll take it as it comes."

FREE AGENCY