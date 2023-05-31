Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

LOCAL

Wednesday, May 31

SOFTBALL

Port Byron vs. Cooperstown, at Carrier Park, Section III Class C championship, 5 p.m.

Sports on TV

Wednesday, May 31

CHL HOCKEY

9 p.m.

NHLN — Memorial Cup: Seattle Thunderbirds vs. Kamloops Blazers, Kamloops, British Columbia

COLLEGE GOLF (MEN’S)

5 p.m.

GOLF — NCAA Tournament: Team Match-Play—National Championship, Grayhawk Golf Club, Scottsdale, Ariz.

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Texas at Detroit OR LA Angels at Chicago White Sox (2 p.m.)

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at NY Mets OR Milwaukee at Toronto

11 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Seattle OR Colorado at Arizona (Joined in Progress)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

1:15 p.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup: Brazil vs. Tunisia, Round of 16, Tolosa, Argentina

3 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Europa League: Sevilla vs. AS Roma, Final, Budapest, Hungary

4:45 p.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup: England vs. Italy, Round of 16, Tolosa, Argentina

7 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: New England at Atlanta United

10 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: LAFC at León, Final, Leg 1

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, Paris

5 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, Paris

BASEBALL

MLB

American League East Division

W L Pct GB

Tampa Bay 39 17 .696 —

Baltimore 34 20 .630 4

New York 33 23 .589 6

Boston 28 25 .528 9½

Toronto 28 26 .519 10

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Minnesota 28 26 .519 —

Detroit 25 27 .481 2

Cleveland 24 29 .453 3½

Chicago 22 34 .393 7

Kansas City 17 38 .309 11½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Texas 34 19 .642 —

Houston 31 22 .585 3

Los Angeles 29 26 .527 6

Seattle 28 26 .528 6½

Oakland 11 45 .182 24½

Monday’s results

Cleveland 5, Baltimore 0

Texas 5, Detroit 0

Chicago Cubs 1, Tampa Bay 0

Kansas City 7, St. Louis 0

Minnesota 7, Houston 5, 10 innings

Oakland 7, Atlanta 2

L.A. Angels 6, Chicago White Sox 4

N.Y. Yankees 10, Seattle 4

Tuesday’s results

Texas at Detroit, (n)

Cleveland at Baltimore, (n)

Milwaukee at Toronto, (n)

Cincinnati at Boston, (n)

Kansas City at St. Louis, (n)

Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, (n)

L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, (n)

Minnesota at Houston, (n)

Atlanta at Oakland, (n)

N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, (n)

Wednesday’s games

Texas (Dunning 4-0) at Detroit (Wentz 1-5), 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Barría 1-2) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 4-5), 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Eflin 7-1) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 6-2), 2:20 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 4-3) at Baltimore (TBD), 3:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Shuster 1-2) at Oakland (Kaprielian 0-5), 3:37 p.m.

Milwaukee (Teheran 0-1) at Toronto (Manoah 1-5), 7:07 p.m.

Cincinnati (Weaver 1-2) at Boston (Paxton 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Varland 2-1) at Houston (Brown 5-1), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 2-5) at Seattle (Kirby 5-4), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s games

Milwaukee at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Cincinnati at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division

W L Pct GB

Atlanta 32 22 .642 —

Miami 28 26 .519 4

New York 27 27 .500 5

Philadelphia 25 28 .472 6½

Washington 23 31 .426 9

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 28 25 .528 —

Pittsburgh 26 27 .491 2

Cincinnati 24 29 .453 4

Chicago 23 30 .434 5

St. Louis 24 32 .429 5½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Los Angeles 33 22 .600 —

Arizona 31 23 .574 1½

San Francisco 28 26 .519 4½

San Diego 24 29 .453 8

Colorado 24 31 .436 9

Monday’s results

Chicago Cubs 1, Tampa Bay 0

Kansas City 7, St. Louis 0

Arizona 7, Colorado 5

San Francisco 14, Pittsburgh 4

Oakland 7, Atlanta 2

L.A. Dodgers 6, Washington 1

Tuesday’s results

San Diego at Miami, (n)

Milwaukee at Toronto, (n)

Cincinnati at Boston, (n)

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, (n)

Kansas City at St. Louis, (n)

Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, (n)

Atlanta at Oakland, (n)

Colorado at Arizona, (n)

Pittsburgh at San Francisco, (n)

Washington at L.A. Dodgers, (n)

Wednesday’s games

Tampa Bay (Eflin 7-1) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 6-2), 2:20 p.m.

Atlanta (Shuster 1-2) at Oakland (Kaprielian 0-5), 3:37 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 6-1) at San Francisco (Wood 1-0), 3:45 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 4-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Syndergaard 1-4), 4:10 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 1-6) at Miami (Garrett 1-2), 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Teheran 0-1) at Toronto (Manoah 1-5), 7:07 p.m.

Cincinnati (Weaver 1-2) at Boston (Paxton 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 4-3) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

Colorado (Lamet 1-1) at Arizona (TBD), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s games

Milwaukee at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

San Diego at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

HOCKEY

NHL playoffs

(best-of-7)

CONFERENCE FINALS

Monday’s result

Vegas 6, Dallas 0

(Vegas wins series 4-2)

STANLEY CUP FINAL

Saturday’s game

Florida at Vegas, 8 p.m.

BASKETBALL

NBA playoffs

(Best-of-7) CONFERENCE FINALS

Monday’s result

Miami 103, Boston 84

(Miami wins series 4-3)

NBA FINALS

Thursday’s game

Miami at Denver, 8:30 p.m.

golf

PGA Tour

Schedule-Winners

Sept. 15-18 — Fortinet Championship (Max Homa)

Sept. 22-25 — Presidents Cup (International)

Sept. 29-Oct. 2 — Sanderson Farms Championship (Mackenzie Hughes)

Oct. 6-9 — Shriners Children’s Open (Tom Kim)

Oct. 13-16 — ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP (Keegan Bradley)

Oct. 20-23 — THE CJ CUP in South Carolina (Rory McIlroy)

Oct. 27-30 — Butterfield Bermuda Championship (Seamus Power)

Nov. 3-6 — World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba (Russell Henley)

Nov. 10-13 — Cadence Bank Houston Open (Tony Finau)

Nov. 17-20 — The RSM Classic (Adam Svensson)

Dec. 1-4 — Hero World Challenge (Viktor Hovland)

Dec. 10 — The Match VII: Woods/McIlroy vs Thomas/Spieth (Team Thomas/Spieth)

Jan. 5-8 — Sentry Tournament of Champions (Jon Rahm)

Jan. 12-15 — Sony Open in Hawaii (Si Woo Kim)

Jan. 19-22 — The American Express (Jon Rahm)

Jan. 25-28 — Farmers Insurance Open (Max Homa)

Feb. 2-6 — AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (Justin Rose)

Feb. 9-12 — WM Phoenix Open (Scottie Scheffler)

Feb. 16-19 — The Genesis Invitational (Jon Rahm)

Feb. 23-26 — The Honda Classic (Chris Kirk)

March 2-5 — Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (Kurt Kitayama)

March 2-5 — Puerto Rico Open (Nicolas Echavarria)

March 9-12 — THE PLAYERS Championship (Scottie Scheffler)

March 16-19 — Valspar Championship (Taylor Moore)

March 22-26 — World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play (Sam Burns)

March 23-26 — Corales Puntacana Championship (Matt Wallace)

March 30-April 2 — Valero Texas Open (Corey Conners)

April 6-9 — Masters Tournament (Jon Rahm)

April 13-16 — RBC Heritage (Matt Fitzpatrick)

April 20-23 — Zurich Classic of New Orleans (D.Riley/N.Hardy)

April 27-30 — Mexico Open at Vidanta (Tony Finau)

May 4-7 — Wells Fargo Championship (Wyndham Clark)

May 11-14 — AT&T Byron Nelson (Jason Day)

May 18-21 — PGA Championship (Brooks Koepka)

May 25-28 — Charles Schwab Challenge (Emiliano Grillo)

June 1-4 — the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Dublin, Ohio

June 8-11 — RBC Canadian Open, Toronto

June 15-18 — U.S. Open, Los Angeles

June 22-25 — Travelers Championship, Cromwell, Conn.

June 29-July 2 — Rocket Mortgage Classic, Detroit

July 6-9 — John Deere Classic, Silvis, Ill.

July 13-16 — Genesis Scottish Open, North Berwick, United Kingdom

July 13-16 — Barbasol Championship, Nicholasville, Ky.

July 20-23 — The Open Championship, Hoylake, United Kingdom

July 20-23 — Barracuda Championship, Truckee, Calif.

July 27-30 — 3M Open, Blaine, Minn.

Aug. 3-6 — Wyndham Championship, Greensboro, N.C.

Aug. 10-13 — FedEx St. Jude Championship, Memphis, Tenn.

Aug. 17-20 — BMW Championship, Olympia Fields, Ill.

Aug. 24-27 — TOUR Championship, Atlanta

AUTO RACING

NASCAR Cup Series

Schedule-Winners

x-non-points race

Feb. 5 — x-Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum Heat Race 1 (Aric Almirola)

Feb. 5 — x-Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum Heat Race 2 (Martin Truex Jr)

Feb. 5 — x-Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum Heat Race 3 (Denny Hamlin)

Feb. 5 — x-Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum Heat Race 4 (William Byron)

Feb. 5 — x-Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum Last Chance Qualifying Race #1 (Michael McDowell)

Feb. 5 — x-Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum Last Chance Qualifying Race #2 (Chase Elliott)

Feb. 5 — Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum (Martin Truex Jr)

Feb. 16 — x-Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 at DAYTONA (Joey Logano)

Feb. 16 — x-Bluegreen Vacations Duel 2 at DAYTONA (Aric Almirola)

Feb. 19 — DAYTONA 500 (Ricky Stenhouse Jr)

Feb. 26 — Pala Casino 400 (Kyle Busch)

March 5 — Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube (William Byron)

March 12 — United Rentals Work United 500 (William Byron)

March 19 — Ambetter Health 400 (Joey Logano)

March 26 — EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix (Tyler Reddick)

April 2 — Toyota Owners 400 (Kyle Larson)

April 9 — Food City Dirt Race, (Christopher Bell)

April 16 — NASCAR Cup Series Race at Martinsville (Kyle Larson)

April 23 — GEICO 500 (Kyle Busch)

May 1 — NASCAR Cup Series Race at Dover, Dover, Del. (Martin Truex Jr.)

May 7 — AdventHealth 400 (Denny Hamlin)

May 14 — Goodyear 400 (William Byron)

May 20 — x-Heat Race 1 (Daniel Suárez)

May 20 — x-Heat Race 2 (Chris Buescher)

May 21 — x-NASCAR All-Star Open (Josh Berry)

May 21 — NASCAR All-Star Race (Kyle Larson)

May 29 — Coca-Cola 600 (Ryan Blaney)

June 4 — Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter, Madison, Ill.

June 11 — Toyota / Save Mart 350, Sonoma, Calif.

June 25 — Ally 400, Lebanon, Tenn.

July 2 — NASCAR Cup Series Race at Chicago, Chicago

July 9 — Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart, Hampton, Ga.

July 16 — Crayon 301, Loudon, N.H.

July 23 — M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400, Long Pond, Pa.

July 30 — NASCAR Cup Series Race at Richmond, Richmond, Va.

Aug. 6 — FireKeepers Casino 400, Brooklyn, Mich.

Aug. 13 — Verizon 200 at the Brickyard, Speedway, Ind.

Aug. 20 — Go Bowling at The Glen, Watkins Glen, N.Y.

Aug. 26 — Coke Zero Sugar 400, Daytona Beach, Fla.

PLAYOFFS ROUND OF 16

Sept. 3 — Cook Out Southern 500, Darlington, S.C.

Sept. 10 — Hollywood Casino 400 Presented by Barstool Sportsbook, Kansas City, Kan.

Sept. 16 — Bass Pro Shops Night Race, Bristol, Tenn.

PLAYOFFS ROUND OF 12

Sept. 24 — AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400, Fort Worth, Texas

Oct. 1 — YellaWood 500, Talladega, Ala.

Oct. 8 — Bank of America ROVAL 400, Concord, N.C.

PLAYOFFS ROUND OF 8

Oct. 15 — South Point 400, Las Vegas

Oct. 22 — NASCAR Cup Series Race at Homestead-Miami, Homestead, Fla.

Oct. 29 — Xfinity 500, Ridgeway, Va.

CHAMPIONSHIP 4

Nov. 5 — NASCAR Cup Series Race Championship, Avondale, Ariz.

Odds

MLB

MLB

WEDNESDAY

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE

DETROIT OFF Texas OFF

CHI. WHITE SOX -146 LA Angels +124

BALTIMORE OFF Cleveland OFF

HOUSTON -170 Minnesota +145

SEATTLE -135 N.Y Yankees +115

National League

SAN FRANCISCO -146 Pittsburgh +124

LA DODGERS -350 Washington +280

San Diego -115 MIAMI -105

Philadelphia -125 N.Y METS +105

ARIZONA OFF Colorado OFF

Interleague

Tampa Bay -138 CHICAGO CUBS +118

Atlanta -250 OAKLAND +205

TORONTO -180 Milwaukee +155

BOSTON -210 Cincinnati +180

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with OF Aaron Hicks on a one-year contract. Placed OF Cedric Mullins on the 10-day IL.

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed RHP Corey Kluber on the paternity list. Recalled LHP Ryan Sherriff from Worcester (IL).

DETROIT TIGERS — Placed LHP Eduardo Rodriguez on the 15-day IL, retroactive to May 29. Placed OF Matt Vierling on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 29. Recalled RHP Braden Bristo and INF Tyler Nevin from Toledo (IL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Sent RHP Kenta Maeda and LHP Caleb Thielbar to St. Paul (IL) on rehab assignments and CF Gilberto Celestino to Fort Myers (FSL) on a rehab assignment..

TEXAS RANGERS — Reinstated RHP Dane Dunning from the paternity list. Placed RHP Joe Barlow on the 15-day IL, retroactive to May 29. Sent RHP Spencer Howard to Round Rock (PCL) on a rehab assignment.

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled LHP Alex Vesia from Oklahoma City (PCL). Optioned RHP Gavin Stone to Oklahoma City.

MIAMI MARLINS — Reinstated OF Jesus Sanchez from the 15-day IL. Optioned INF Xavier Edwards to Jacksonville (IL). Reinstated RHP Nic Enright from the 15-day IL and designated him for assignment.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed OF Jesse Winker on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 28. Recalled INF Abraham Toro from Nashville (IL).

NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with OF Eric Foggo on a minor league contract.

PHLADELPHIA PHILLIES — Sent C Rafael Marchan and 1B Darick Hall on rehab assignments to Clearwater (FSL).

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned C Brett Sullivan to El Paso (PCL). Activated C Gary Sanchez.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed WR Tyler Johnson.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed OT Yodny Cajuste. Released OL Eric Smith.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed DT Jaleel Johnson and OL Peter Skoronski.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Released CB Cameron Dantzler. Placed G Andrew Norwell on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Signed S Terrell Burgess and TE Brandon Dillon.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DE Celestin Haba, WR Tavaris Harrison and DB Karon Delince. Released WR Tre Turner. Placed OL Tui Eli on the one-game IL and FB Konner Burtenshaw on the six-game IL.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

MLS — Fined Seattle M Joao Paulo an undisclosed amount for failing to leave the field in a timely manner during a May 27 match against New York Red Bulls. Issued a first warning to Vancouver for violation of the mass confrontation policy during a May 27 match against St. Louis. Fined Vancouver Ds Tristan Blackmon and Ranko Veselinovic, Ms Luis Martins and Andres Cubas and Fs Deiber Caicedo and Levonte Johnson an undisclosed amount for inciting and/or escalating a mass confrontation during the May 27 match against St Louis. Found FC Dallas and the San Jose Earthquakes in violation of the Mass Confrontation Policy after their May 27 match. Dallas will be issued an official warning for its first violation this season. San Jose has violated the mass confrontation policy for a third time this season, and the organization and head coach Luchi Gonzalez have been fined an undisclosed amount for their actions. Fined San Jose G Daniel and F Benjamin Kikanovic and FC Dallas F Jader Obrian an undisclosed amount for their roles for inciting and/or escalating a mass confrontation during their May 27 match.

MINNESOTA UNITED FC — Loaned F Patrick Weah to FC Tulsa (USL Championship) for the remainder of the season.

U.S. Soccer

U.S. SOCCER — Named B.J. Callaghan head coach of the U.S. men’s national team.

COLLEGE

ROANOKE — Named Curtis Campbell director of athletics.

WISCONSIN — Named Tom Inkrott as men’s hockey strength and conditioning coach.

ON THIS DATE

May 31

1927 — Detroit first baseman Johnny Neun records an unassisted triple play in the ninth inning to end the 1-0 win over the Cleveland Indians. Neun grabs a Homer Summa line drive, tags Charlie Jamieson at first and outruns Glenn Myatt to tag second.

1938 — Henry Armstrong beats Barney Ross for the world welterweight title.

1942 — Sam Snead wins the PGA Championship, beating Jim Turnesa in the final round 2 and 1.

1949 — Sam Snead wins the PGA Championship, defeating Johnny Palmer in the final round 3 and 2.

1965 — Jim Clark becomes the first non-U.S. driver in 49 years to win the Indianapolis 500.

1967 — Bayern Munchen of West Germany wins 7th European Cup Winner’s Cup against Rangers of Scotland 1-0 in Nuremberg.

1972 — 16th European Cup: Ajax beats Internazionale 2-0 at Rotterdam.

1983 — The Philadelphia 76ers win the NBA championship with a 115-108 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers, completing a four-game sweep.

1987 — The Edmonton Oilers win their third Stanley Cup by beating the Philadelphia Flyers 3-1 in Game 7.

1992 — Ayrton Senna wins his fourth consecutive Monaco Grand Prix to end Nigel Mansell’s season-opening winning streak at five races.

1997 — Ila Borders becomes the first woman to pitch in a regular-season professional baseball game, in the sixth inning of the St. Paul Saints’ Northern League game against Sioux Falls. She struggles, giving up three earned runs without getting an out.

2001 — Pat Day becomes the third jockey to reach 8,000 wins by guiding Camden Park to a one-length victory on the turf in the sixth race at Churchill Downs. The 47-year-old Day trails only Laffit Pincay Jr. (9,147) and Bill Shoemaker (8,833).

2002 — Jason Kidd becomes the first player in 35 years to record three triple-doubles in an NBA playoff series, and the New Jersey Nets finish off the Boston Celtics with a 96-88 victory in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals. He joins Oscar Robertson (1963) and Wilt Chamberlain (1967) as the only players with three triple-doubles in a series.

2007 — LeBron James scores a career playoff-high 48 points to lead Cleveland to a 109-107, Game 5 win over Detroit in two overtimes. James is the first player to score 25 straight points for a team in the postseason while scoring 29 of the Cavaliers’ final 30 points.

2008 — Usain Bolt sets the world record in the 100 meters with a time of 9.72 seconds at the Reebok Grand Prix in New York. Bolt is .02 seconds faster than the old record held by fellow Jamaican, Asafa Powell.

2009 — Rafael Nadal’s unbeaten run at the French Open ends when the four-time defending champion loses to Robin Soderling of Sweden 6-2, 6-7 (2), 6-4, 7-6 (2) in the fourth round. Nadal’s record winning streak at Roland Garros ends at 31 matches.

2009 — Stephen Cardullo sets a tournament record with seven hits, including three of Florida State’s NCAA-record 15 doubles, as the Seminoles routs Ohio State 37-6 to advance to the super regionals.

2011 — Austrian player Daniel Koellerer is been banned for life by a tennis anti-corruption unit for attempting to fix matches. Koellerer, who was ranked No. 55 in 2009, is found guilty of three violations of the Uniform Tennis Anti-Corruption Program between October 2009 and July 2010.

2012 — Kevin Durant scores 22 points, Thabo Sefolosha sets playoff career-bests with 19 points and six steals, and the Oklahoma City Thunder snap San Antonio’s 20-game winning streak by beating the Spurs 102-82 in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals.

2018 — Zinédine Zidane announces his resignation as Real Madrid manager after 3 successive Champions League titles.

2021 — Naomi Osaka pulls out of the French Open citing her mental health, after refusing to appear at compulsory post match press conferences.