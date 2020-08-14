2020 Cayuga County virtual Great Race results: How did your friends and family do?

Traditional Course
1. Prison City Muggers #2 - Leon Atkins, Jamie Simmonds, Derek Simmonds, Skip Simmonds (128.66)
2. Mason and Grant Air Handling INC. - Chris Mason, David Tate, Wayne Mason, Tate Mason (140.58)
3. Heather Cheated - Allison Whittington, Greg Davidson (150.26)
4. Two Warriors - Lori Sauve, Tom Daily (156.86)
5. Davidson Together - Greg Davidson, Brad Davidson, Heather Davidson, Holly Davidson (157.83)
6. AND ITS A GREAT WAY TO STAY IN SHAPE - Joe Schlimmer, Emily Morlock (159.11)
7. HERE FOR THE BEER - Brian Seaback, Jason Pettit (161.23)
8. ABCG - Brian Cummins, Doake Brown, Mike Andersen, Bruce Germain (161.44)
9. Shandy - Sheena Wells, Andy Wells (168.37)
10. Raging Alpacas - Norah Czajka, Jeff Czajka, Lara Haase (169.72)
11. MODULAR COMFORT SYSTEMS - Tracy Miller, Brian Garrett, Steve Miller, Ken Rescott (174.27)
12. Thursday Hops - Michael Chipman, Brett Kozlowski, Todd Bachta, Jeremy Holmes (175.99)
13. VINTAGE NTRC - MJ Kiggins, Brad Davidson, Peter Rogers, Carl Cuipylo (176.14)
14. The Long Point Firecrackers - Alycia Hazard, Alicia Gilbert, Eleanore Sinclair (217.48)
15. GANDER GANDER GANDER GOOSE - Caryl Peck, Karl Dungey, Heather Dungey, Paul Dungey (227.73)
16. Was That the Cannon - Kathryn Woodruff, Laura Woodruff (240.11)
17. Action at a Distance - Jill Schaffer, Tim Schaffer, Tobin Woodruff (242.73)
18. MARYLAND NEWMANS - Byron Newman, Jeff Newman, Josie Newman, Lydia Newman (315.60)
1. SUPER DADS - Mike Bott, Don Schiffer, Brian Gorzka, Tom Scott (67.88)
2. Prison City Muggers #4 - Kyleen Brady, Jamie Simmonds, Luga Simmonds, Mike Brady (71.65)
3. Me Myself and I - Gary Mason (72.65)
4. TRR Team - Sebas Rodriguez, Lucho Rodriguez, Robby Rodriguez (73.31)
5. Prison City Muggers #3 - Keegan Brady, Derek Simmonds, Nancy Simmonds, Skip Simmonds (74.64)
6. Blue Ridge Pacemakers - Michael Shotton, Jonathan Moore, Tim Crosley, Lisa Crosley (76.93)
7. Slighty Higher Expectations - Bernie Deitrick, John Brennan, John Eberhardt (77.86)
8. Gary's Girls - Cynthia Malek, Kim Kedenberg, Theresa Mason (79.95)
9. Read's Racers - Heather Adkins, Holly Davidson, Sue Gosselink, Louise Davidson (85.21)
10. Bri's Guys - Tim Hanley, Linda Tersegno, Jim Hanley (85.21)
11. The Iron Curtins - Kelly Cohen, Ted Curtin, Josh Cohen, Kathy Curtin (87.66)
12. Late Losers - Jon Ryan, Lauren Ryan, Tom Adkins (88.04)
13. Let's do this - Ashley Bradke, Joel Hornbeck (88.64)
14. Warrior Pride - Forrest Nguyen, John Lawler, Cong Nguyen (90.98)
15. Somebody's got to do it - Kerry Greene Donnelly, Scott Shaft, Carol Trentelman, Jack Trentelman (91.39)
16. Prison City Muggers #1 - Liam Simmonds, Madly Simmonds, Skip Simmonds (93.74)
17. Sam's Shoe Service - Megan Deming, Sam Chindamo, Mike Wasnor, Sue Wansor (94.10)
18. #22Strong - Jimmy Vasile, Danni Vuillemot, Katie Hansen, Casey Gray (94.50)
19. Sojourn Farms I - Jill Schaffer, Larry Newman, Susan Newman, Rich Newman (97.80)
20. Pyle's Pioneers - Wesley Burger, Eric Miller, Tracy Miller, Robert Miller (99.97)
21. Fairport United - Tyler Fischer, Laura Woodruff, Kathryn Woodruff (101.58)
22. The Carr Girls - Erin Carr, Meghan Riese, Patricia Carr (103.63)
23. Northwest Newmans (Our Biker's not Naked) - Devon Newman, Jack Newman, Aidric Newman, Mark Newman (106.38)
24. Tim's Trio - Timothy Walczyk (106.90)
25. SUPER KIDS - Tyler Gorzka, Dan Schiffer, Jamison Gorzka, Emily Schiffer (110.05)
26. Team Rocky - Marcia Wawro, Ted Wawro, Chris Wawro, Nate Wawro (119.06)
27. RAGE - Sarah Baker, Candice Elliott, Reagan Cuddy, Janna Rodriguez (121.17)
28. Johnston-Keenan family - Charlie Joynt, John Klink, Johnny Joynt (124:74)
29. Starship - Fred Falsey, Buck Falsey, Paula Falsey (125.65)
30. KONA DOODLE - Linda Scolaro, John Scolaro, Margaret Sullivan (126.12)
31. She Looks Like Her Mom! - Susan Newman, Kathryn Woodruff, Julie Woodruff (126.59)
32. The Growlers - Lydia Brown, Mike Smith, John Brown (126.61)
33. Pizza Book Club - Phyllis Scanlon, Colleen Haggerty, Cynthia Daniels (132.47)
34. Iron Oxide Man - Richard Newman (134.34)
35. Schufrack 2020 - Gracie Schutrumpf, Andrew Schutrumpf, Anna Geyer, Molly Schutrumpf (135.01)
36. The Newman Kids - Robb Newman, Larry Newman, Ann Newman, Rich Newman (170.12)
37. Three Little Birds - Elle Crosley, Davis Crosley, Gigi Crosley (187.35)
39. The Blue Mountain Beast - Kevin Kelly, Sara Kelly, Lila Kelly, Shaelyn Kelly (246.00)
