You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2020 Cayuga County virtual Great Race results: How did your friends and family do?
alert

2020 Cayuga County virtual Great Race results: How did your friends and family do?

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
The Great Race 22.JPG

The 42nd Great Race in Auburn.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

Traditional Course

1. Prison City Muggers #2 - Leon Atkins, Jamie Simmonds, Derek Simmonds, Skip Simmonds (128.66)

2. Mason and Grant Air Handling INC. - Chris Mason, David Tate, Wayne Mason, Tate Mason (140.58)

3. Heather Cheated - Allison Whittington, Greg Davidson (150.26)

4. Two Warriors - Lori Sauve, Tom Daily (156.86)

5. Davidson Together - Greg Davidson, Brad Davidson, Heather Davidson, Holly Davidson (157.83)

6. AND ITS A GREAT WAY TO STAY IN SHAPE - Joe Schlimmer, Emily Morlock (159.11)

7. HERE FOR THE BEER - Brian Seaback, Jason Pettit (161.23)

8. ABCG - Brian Cummins, Doake Brown, Mike Andersen, Bruce Germain (161.44)

9. Shandy - Sheena Wells, Andy Wells (168.37)

10. Raging Alpacas - Norah Czajka, Jeff Czajka, Lara Haase (169.72)

11. MODULAR COMFORT SYSTEMS - Tracy Miller, Brian Garrett, Steve Miller, Ken Rescott (174.27)

12. Thursday Hops - Michael Chipman, Brett Kozlowski, Todd Bachta, Jeremy Holmes (175.99)

13. VINTAGE NTRC - MJ Kiggins, Brad Davidson, Peter Rogers, Carl Cuipylo (176.14)

14. The Long Point Firecrackers - Alycia Hazard, Alicia Gilbert, Eleanore Sinclair (217.48)

15. GANDER GANDER GANDER GOOSE - Caryl Peck, Karl Dungey, Heather Dungey, Paul Dungey (227.73)

16. Was That the Cannon - Kathryn Woodruff, Laura Woodruff (240.11)

17. Action at a Distance - Jill Schaffer, Tim Schaffer, Tobin Woodruff (242.73)

18. MARYLAND NEWMANS - Byron Newman, Jeff Newman, Josie Newman, Lydia Newman (315.60)

 

1. SUPER DADS - Mike Bott, Don Schiffer, Brian Gorzka, Tom Scott (67.88)

2. Prison City Muggers #4 - Kyleen Brady, Jamie Simmonds, Luga Simmonds, Mike Brady (71.65)

3. Me Myself and I - Gary Mason (72.65)

4. TRR Team - Sebas Rodriguez, Lucho Rodriguez, Robby Rodriguez (73.31)

5. Prison City Muggers #3 - Keegan Brady, Derek Simmonds, Nancy Simmonds, Skip Simmonds (74.64)

6. Blue Ridge Pacemakers - Michael Shotton, Jonathan Moore, Tim Crosley, Lisa Crosley (76.93)

7. Slighty Higher Expectations - Bernie Deitrick, John Brennan, John Eberhardt (77.86)

8. Gary's Girls - Cynthia Malek, Kim Kedenberg, Theresa Mason (79.95)

9. Read's Racers - Heather Adkins, Holly Davidson, Sue Gosselink, Louise Davidson (85.21)

10. Bri's Guys - Tim Hanley, Linda Tersegno, Jim Hanley (85.21)

11. The Iron Curtins - Kelly Cohen, Ted Curtin, Josh Cohen, Kathy Curtin (87.66)

12. Late Losers - Jon Ryan, Lauren Ryan, Tom Adkins (88.04)

13. Let's do this - Ashley Bradke, Joel Hornbeck (88.64)

14. Warrior Pride - Forrest Nguyen, John Lawler, Cong Nguyen (90.98)

15. Somebody's got to do it - Kerry Greene Donnelly, Scott Shaft, Carol Trentelman, Jack Trentelman (91.39)

16. Prison City Muggers #1 - Liam Simmonds, Madly Simmonds, Skip Simmonds (93.74)

17. Sam's Shoe Service - Megan Deming, Sam Chindamo, Mike Wasnor, Sue Wansor (94.10)

18. #22Strong - Jimmy Vasile, Danni Vuillemot, Katie Hansen, Casey Gray (94.50)

19. Sojourn Farms I - Jill Schaffer, Larry Newman, Susan Newman, Rich Newman (97.80)

20. Pyle's Pioneers - Wesley Burger, Eric Miller, Tracy Miller, Robert Miller (99.97)

21. Fairport United - Tyler Fischer, Laura Woodruff, Kathryn Woodruff (101.58)

22. The Carr Girls - Erin Carr, Meghan Riese, Patricia Carr (103.63)

23. Northwest Newmans (Our Biker's not Naked) - Devon Newman, Jack Newman, Aidric Newman, Mark Newman (106.38)

24. Tim's Trio - Timothy Walczyk (106.90)

25. SUPER KIDS - Tyler Gorzka, Dan Schiffer, Jamison Gorzka, Emily Schiffer (110.05)

26. Team Rocky - Marcia Wawro, Ted Wawro, Chris Wawro, Nate Wawro (119.06)

27. RAGE - Sarah Baker, Candice Elliott, Reagan Cuddy, Janna Rodriguez (121.17)

28. Johnston-Keenan family - Charlie Joynt, John Klink, Johnny Joynt (124:74)

29. Starship - Fred Falsey, Buck Falsey, Paula Falsey (125.65)

30. KONA DOODLE - Linda Scolaro, John Scolaro, Margaret Sullivan (126.12)

31. She Looks Like Her Mom! - Susan Newman, Kathryn Woodruff, Julie Woodruff (126.59)

32. The Growlers - Lydia Brown, Mike Smith, John Brown (126.61)

33. Pizza Book Club - Phyllis Scanlon, Colleen Haggerty, Cynthia Daniels (132.47)

34. Iron Oxide Man - Richard Newman (134.34)

35. Schufrack 2020 - Gracie Schutrumpf, Andrew Schutrumpf, Anna Geyer, Molly Schutrumpf (135.01)

36. The Newman Kids - Robb Newman, Larry Newman, Ann Newman, Rich Newman (170.12)

37. Three Little Birds - Elle Crosley, Davis Crosley, Gigi Crosley (187.35)

39. The Blue Mountain Beast - Kevin Kelly, Sara Kelly, Lila Kelly, Shaelyn Kelly (246.00)

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News