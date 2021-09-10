20th anniversary of terrorist attacks marked by NY teams

NEW YORK — Todd Zeile thought back 20 years, to the night baseball returned in New York following the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

"We put a small Band-Aid on a big wound for a couple of hours," the retired Mets infielder said Friday. "To put the smiles on the faces of the people who were hurting and just make them relax for a couple hours and watch the national pastime come back, play ball, that made me feel that it was the right time to do it."

The Mets will mark the 20th anniversary of the attacks before Saturday night's Subway Series game against the Yankees They will wear caps from the New York City Police Department, Fire Department of the City of New York, Port Authority Police Department and New York City Department of Correction to honor first responders. The Mets wil have "New York" rather than "Mets" on their jerseys, and American flags and "9-11-01'' will be on the right sleeves.

Bobby Valentine, manager of the 2001 Mets, will throw a ceremonial first pitch to Joe Torre, manager of the 2001 Yankees. The Mets have at least 14 former players and coaches planning to attend, including Hall of Famer Mike Piazza. whose two-run, eighth-inning homer off native New Yorker Steve Karsay led the Mets over Atlanta 3-2 in the emotional first game back that Sept. 21.